Woody Harrelson Roasts Bill Maher Over His 'Buddy' Trump Threatening to Not Let Him Into Kennedy Center to Accept Mark Twain Prize

"Woody Harrelson has graciously consented to be one of the presenters at the Mark Twain Awards on June 28th, where I will be receiving this honor," Maher announced about the highly prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

However, since it's taking place at the Kennedy Center, he noted, "Unless Trump f---s it up again, which is completely possible."

The White House initially called Maher's receiving the honor "literally fake news" in March, with spokesperson Karoline Leavitt declaring the comedian "will NOT be getting this award.”

The comms team had to change their tune a week later, saying, "the situation changed after further conversations took place between the Trump-Kennedy Center and event organizers over the past week,” about Maher being allowed to accept the prize at the national culture center that the president has taken on as a pet project.