Haylie Duff Splits From Fiancé: Actress Ends 12-Year-Engagement to Matt Rosenberg Amid Estrangement With Sister Hilary

A spokesperson for Haylie said the exes "ended their relationship around the first of the year" and that she "asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters."

Haylie shares daughters Ryan, 10, and Lulu, seven, with her former partner Rosenberg. She often documented their family life in Texas on Instagram, branding her little girls the "sweetest sisters."

The split comes amid Haylie’s ongoing feud with her famous sibling. Hilary – who is in the midst of a huge pop revival with new album Luck … Or Something and a fresh tour – recently admitted she and her big sister "don't speak."