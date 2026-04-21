Haylie Duff Splits From Fiancé: Actress Ends 12-Year-Engagement to Matt Rosenberg Amid Estrangement With Sister Hilary
April 21 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Hilary Duff's sister Haylie Duff has split from her fiancé of 12 years.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Haylie reportedly called it quits on her relationship with Matt Rosenberg, 37, at the start of the year, but managed to keep the break-up under wraps until now.
Feuding Sisters
A spokesperson for Haylie said the exes "ended their relationship around the first of the year" and that she "asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters."
Haylie shares daughters Ryan, 10, and Lulu, seven, with her former partner Rosenberg. She often documented their family life in Texas on Instagram, branding her little girls the "sweetest sisters."
The split comes amid Haylie’s ongoing feud with her famous sibling. Hilary – who is in the midst of a huge pop revival with new album Luck … Or Something and a fresh tour – recently admitted she and her big sister "don't speak."
The Lizzie McGuire actress, 38, first referenced bad blood with Haylie, 41, in her album track We Don’t Talk. The track also tellingly samples Gotye's song Somebody That I Used To Know.
Rumors previously swirled that the pair, who were once very close, weren't getting along because of differing political views.
However, it was later reported the sisters fought over Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma, allegedly butting heads with Haylie's fiancé.
Now that Rosenberg is out of the picture, Haylie may be able to patch things up with her family.
'Raw' Wounds
Hilary recently opened up on her parenting style with Matt just before their split was revealed.
She told Hello! Magazine: "Staying involved with them and talking to them about their feelings is important to us, and spending quality time together as a family is so key."
Meanwhile, Haylie and Hilary haven’t been seen together in public since 2019.
In a recent podcast chat with Jay Shetty, the Come Clean singer explained the delicate situation between the pair and how the ongoing drama is a "raw part of my existence."
"And I think in my adulthood I’ve come across more and more people that are having this experience," she added. "I hope it's not forever, but it's for right now."
"As painful as it feels to share, when I decided to make this record, I could only talk about the things that I’ve gone through," she continued. "Like there would be no purpose to make a record after 10 years than to face, you know, what it’s been like. That’s my truth. And I really worked hard to lyrically make sure that I’m just speaking about my experience, you know?"