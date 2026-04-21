'Laura Loomer Needs Jesus': Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages Trump Loyalist Is 'A Lost Demonic Soul' In Scathing Rant — As MAGA Continues to Crumble
April 21 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has had enough of Laura Loomer, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as she begged the Trump loyalist to find Jesus in a blistering attack.
The former U.S. rep and the conspiracy theorist have been exchanging blows for months, with each taking a separate side on several issues, including the war in Iran and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Laura Loomer Loses It on Candace Owens
A new chapter to the feud was added after Loomer attacked fellow conspiracy theorist Candace Owens for continuing to share her brutal thoughts on the murdered right-wing activist and his widow, Erika.
"God hates you @RealCandaceO," Loomer began her onslaught on X. "It's why he gave Charlie to Erika and why you didn't even get to say goodbye to him. God hates you. Look in the mirror and internalize how much God hates you."
She added, "We all hate you. Humanity hates you. And you are irredeemable."
Greene caught wind of Loomer's attack and decided to defend Owens in a fiery rant.
'Laura Loomer Needs Jesus'
"This lost demonic soul, Laura Loomer needs Jesus," Greene raged on X, and claimed, "the sad reality is that President Trump takes her hate-filled demonic advice on late-night phone calls. And look at his actions, he is raging in war that she and others demand."
Trump has faced severe backlash for his attack on Iran from several notable names, including Greene, Tucker Carlson, and popular podcaster Joe Rogan.
"Hate is murder. And a murderer has no eternal life residing in them," Greene continued, before noting the bible verse John 3:16.
Greene concluded: "God does not hate Candace Owens; he loves her dearly. And Jesus died so that even Laura Loomer, if she were to repent and believe and walk in obedient faith in Christ, can be forgiven and have eternal life."
Greene, who was once a vocal Trump supporter before she broke free and was labeled a "traitor" by the president, previously predicted Loomer would be a major reason Republicans would fall apart in the midterms.
"I'd like to congratulate two-time Congressional candidate loser Laura Loomer, MIGA foreign op Mark Levin, and Neocon murdering psycho Senator Lindsey Graham for leading Republicans into slaughter going into midterms," she noted earlier this year in response to the Democrats flipping at least 12 legislative seats in special elections.
Loomer, 32, who has described herself as a "proud Islamophobe," has also branded herself Trump's "loyalty enforcer," calling out anyone who doesn't agree with his attacks on Iran.
Laura Loomer Backs President Trump Despite Backlash
"(Trump) always said since day one of his campaign that he was against Iran having a nuclear weapon," Loomer previously rambled, before bashing Owens and her opposite opinion. "But, yes, since (Owens) mentioned it, I am screenshotting everyone's posts and I'm going to deliver them in a package to President Trump so he sees who is truly with him and who isn't."
She added, "I think by now everyone knows I mean it when I say I'm going to deliver something to Trump. We need to end this culture of people rising to the top after they bash Donald Trump and attack his policies."
While Greene thinks Loomer needs Jesus, Owens believes Trump is beyond that as she recently unleashed on the 79-year-old and ripped, "This is a satanic administration. We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed," in the latest example that MAGA may be crumbling.