'Laura Loomer Needs Jesus': Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages Trump Loyalist Is 'A Lost Demonic Soul' In Scathing Rant — As MAGA Continues to Crumble

A new chapter to the feud was added after Loomer attacked fellow conspiracy theorist Candace Owens for continuing to share her brutal thoughts on the murdered right-wing activist and his widow, Erika.

"God hates you @RealCandaceO," Loomer began her onslaught on X. "It's why he gave Charlie to Erika and why you didn't even get to say goodbye to him. God hates you. Look in the mirror and internalize how much God hates you."

She added, "We all hate you. Humanity hates you. And you are irredeemable."

Greene caught wind of Loomer's attack and decided to defend Owens in a fiery rant.