Bryan Kohberger's Disturbing Jail Photos Exposed: Newly-Released Snaps Show Idaho 4 Killer's Bare Body and Hands Following Arrest in Murder Case

Kohberger is currently serving four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen , 21; Kaylee Goncalves , 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

New photos of Bryan Kohberger reveal the eerie moments after the University of Idaho serial killer was first arrested following his gruesome stabbing murders.

The photos were taken to document his body shape and type.

The new pics were taken while he was in the custody of the Latah County Jail. They focus on the 31-year-old's body, from head to toe, documenting his appearance and identifying marks.

Kohberger posed with his muscular arms outstretched and resting at his sides. One photo features his bare legs, while others offer close-ups of his hands and fingers.

The college student looked clean and healthy, with only his hands looking worse for wear. His fingernails appeared sharp and jagged, while his hands seemed to be extremely red.

Kohnberger's defense team has previously explained that he suffers from OCD, which causes him to wash his hands compulsively.