Bryan Kohberger's Disturbing Jail Photos Exposed: Newly-Released Snaps Show Idaho 4 Killer's Bare Body and Hands Following Arrest in Murder Case
April 21 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
New photos of Bryan Kohberger reveal the eerie moments after the University of Idaho serial killer was first arrested following his gruesome stabbing murders.
Kohberger is currently serving four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Bryan Kohberger in Eerie New Pics
The new pics were taken while he was in the custody of the Latah County Jail. They focus on the 31-year-old's body, from head to toe, documenting his appearance and identifying marks.
Kohberger posed with his muscular arms outstretched and resting at his sides. One photo features his bare legs, while others offer close-ups of his hands and fingers.
The college student looked clean and healthy, with only his hands looking worse for wear. His fingernails appeared sharp and jagged, while his hands seemed to be extremely red.
Kohnberger's defense team has previously explained that he suffers from OCD, which causes him to wash his hands compulsively.
Bryan Kohberger's Demeanor Following Vicious Crime
The revealing photos showed just how seemingly calm and in control Kohberger was as he traveled from Idaho to Washington state and then back across the country to his parents' Pennsylvania home after a nationwide manhunt.
The fugitive played innocent all the way, and even flippantly discussed the massacre with a DMV worker, secretly shielding his role in the crime.
Kohberger had fled to Washington, where he was obtaining new license plates for his white Hyundai Elantra while on the run.
Video showed the then 28-year-old casually entering the DMV on the afternoon of Nov. 18, 2022, just five days after the killings. He told the female agent, "I definitely need to get my license plate changed."
He was dressed just as casually, in a dark jacket and black gloves, and never gave any hint of his carnage. While waiting, he and the worker talked sports, debating the future of Yankee outfielder Aaron Judge.
At one point, the worker mentioned how safe the Washington area was, before haphazardly mentioning the murders to the actual killer.
"I like how small, quiet, and I would say safe, but the whole Moscow thing, kinda makes it feel a little less," the worker said at the time.
Kohberger simply nodded in agreement and muttered, "Yeah."
Keeping Up the Act
As the chit-chatting continued, Kohberger inadvertently let slip part of the chaos that was then enveloping his life. Talking about the nearby University of Washington, the killer confessed: "Where I came from in Pennsylvania, I came from a very small university, so this is big."
When the worker asked if he planned to settle down in Washington, he hinted that he was ready for a life on the run.
"I do like Pullman, but I’m not entirely certain if I can. Depends if I can get a job," he said, revealing, "I may have to go pretty much anywhere."
"Anywhere" turned out to be his parents' Pennsylvania home.
Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown.