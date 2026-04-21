EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake Slated for 'Using' Troubled Justin Bieber to 'Distract From His DWI Arrest Disgrace'

Others rejected suggestions of calculation, pointing instead to the long-standing connection between the two performers.

One industry insider said: "Justin has always been supportive of Bieber – this isn't something that's come out of nowhere. Their relationship goes back years, and moments like this reflect that history more than anything else.

"Critics and trolls are quick to draw conclusions, but this could just as easily be genuine encouragement between two artists who understand the pressures of fame."

Bieber's appearance at Coachella, widely seen as a statement performance, comes amid speculation he is preparing to return to touring, after updating his website to allow fans to register for future dates.

For Timberlake, the renewed visibility arrives at a moment when attention remains fixed not only on his music legacy but also on the circumstances surrounding his recent arrest.

A further source said: "When two global names like this intersect – particularly when one is dealing with legal fallout and the other is navigating a comeback – it naturally creates a bigger conversation around what they have to gain from this."

In June 2024, Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and charged with driving while intoxicated.

He eventually reached a plea deal in September 2024, pleading guilty to a non-criminal traffic violation of driving while impaired, but was left mortified when authorities released police bodycam footage of the incident which recently went viral.