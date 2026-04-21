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Home > Entertainment > Justin Timberlake
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EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake Slated for 'Using' Troubled Justin Bieber to 'Distract From His DWI Arrest Disgrace'

Photos of Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber
Source: Mega

Justin Timberlake faced backlash amid claims he used Justin Bieber to deflect from a DUI scandal.

April 21 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

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Justin Timberlake has been accused by insiders of attempting to shift attention away from his DWI arrest shame by publicly aligning himself with Justin Bieber – sharing nostalgic footage and praise that has reignited scrutiny over both stars' personal and professional lives.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old former *NSYNC star recently posted a throwback video to Instagram showing him in conversation with a young Bieber at the start of the latter's career, followed by a second clip of Bieber, now 32, performing Timberlake's 2002 track Cry Me a River during weekend two of the Coachella festival.

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Source: @justintimberlake/INSTAGRAM

Justin Timberlake posted a throwback video of a young Justin Bieber on his Instagram account.

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Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: @coachella/youtube

Justin Bieber performed a cover of the 2002 hit 'Cry Me a River' during the Coachella festival.

Bieber had referenced Timberlake during his set, telling the crowd: "I grew up listening to Justin Timberlake and so many other beautiful talents, but I remember this like it was yesterday."

The performance marked a moment of reflection for Bieber, who also revisited a cover he recorded of the song before his rise to global fame.

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Timberlake Shows Support Amid Viral Performance Moment

Photo of Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish
Source: @coachella/youtube

Bieber brought Billie Eilish onto the stage during his performance of 'One Less Lonely Girl.'

Timberlake captioned his post with a message directed at Bieber, writing: "I know this has been a long road. And I know it's not always a smooth ride. I'm proud of you – and you should be proud of you too. Sending love @lilbieber."

The exchange came as Bieber delivered a high-profile Coachella appearance that included surprise moments with fellow artists, drawing widespread attention.

During the set, Bieber performed his 2009 track One Less Lonely Girl, bringing Billie Eilish onstage after his wife, Hailey Bieber, encouraged her to join.

Eilish, long an admirer of Bieber, initially hesitated before climbing on stage, later reacting with visible excitement.

Bieber also surprised fans by appearing alongside SZA to perform the 2022 track Snooze, with additional appearances from Big Sean and Sexyy Red.

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Criticism Surrounds Timing of Timberlake's Message

Photo of Justin Timberlake
Source: Mega

Critics slammed the timing of Timberlake's post, which comes weeks after his widely reported drink-driving arrest.

However, the timing of Timberlake's post has drawn criticism in some quarters, coming weeks after his widely reported drink-driving arrest.

A source said: "The optics of this haven't gone unnoticed – putting out a heartfelt message tied to Bieber's comeback moment inevitably shifts the conversation. Whether intentional or not, it draws focus away from Timberlake's own recent troubles."

Another added: "There's a sense Justin is leaning into nostalgia and goodwill to steady the narrative around him at a difficult time. It seems cheesy and everyone can see through it.

"You can't go from an arrest to this type of cutesy content online and expect people to forget your scandals."

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Industry Reactions and Ongoing Public Attention

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Photo of Justin Timberlake
Source: @CBS New York/YouTube

Authorities released the police bodycam footage of the incident to the public.

Others rejected suggestions of calculation, pointing instead to the long-standing connection between the two performers.

One industry insider said: "Justin has always been supportive of Bieber – this isn't something that's come out of nowhere. Their relationship goes back years, and moments like this reflect that history more than anything else.

"Critics and trolls are quick to draw conclusions, but this could just as easily be genuine encouragement between two artists who understand the pressures of fame."

Bieber's appearance at Coachella, widely seen as a statement performance, comes amid speculation he is preparing to return to touring, after updating his website to allow fans to register for future dates.

For Timberlake, the renewed visibility arrives at a moment when attention remains fixed not only on his music legacy but also on the circumstances surrounding his recent arrest.

A further source said: "When two global names like this intersect – particularly when one is dealing with legal fallout and the other is navigating a comeback – it naturally creates a bigger conversation around what they have to gain from this."

In June 2024, Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, and charged with driving while intoxicated.

He eventually reached a plea deal in September 2024, pleading guilty to a non-criminal traffic violation of driving while impaired, but was left mortified when authorities released police bodycam footage of the incident which recently went viral.

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