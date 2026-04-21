EXCLUSIVE: 'Heartbroken' Queen Elizabeth Axed 'Favorite' Son Andrew From Her Will Amid Epstein Scandal — Withholding $200Million From Disgraced Royal

The late queen's will and that of her husband, Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021, are being kept from the public, hidden in a private London safe for 90 years, in a tradition that dates back to 1910.

However, insiders dish that the monarch left the bulk of her massive $780million estate to her eldest child, King Charles III.

Elizabeth initially set aside $200million for Andrew, but was convinced by Charles and his son and future king, Prince William, that the disgraced ex-royal could use the money against the monarchy one day.

"While Charles was her oldest son, Andrew was the favorite. Having to cut him out of her life due to his involvement with American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was heartbreaking for Elizabeth," a palace source claimed.