EXCLUSIVE: 'Heartbroken' Queen Elizabeth Axed 'Favorite' Son Andrew From Her Will Amid Epstein Scandal — Withholding $200Million From Disgraced Royal
April 21 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II made the heartbreaking decision to cut her favorite son, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, out of her will, not giving him a penny following her September 8, 2022, passing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It was due to Andrew's close ties to filthy pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and although it tore the queen apart not to be able to provide for her son after her death, she did get sweet revenge on her duplicitous grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, for their behavior after quitting the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth's 'Heartbreaking' Move Against Son Andrew Windsor
The late queen's will and that of her husband, Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021, are being kept from the public, hidden in a private London safe for 90 years, in a tradition that dates back to 1910.
However, insiders dish that the monarch left the bulk of her massive $780million estate to her eldest child, King Charles III.
Elizabeth initially set aside $200million for Andrew, but was convinced by Charles and his son and future king, Prince William, that the disgraced ex-royal could use the money against the monarchy one day.
"While Charles was her oldest son, Andrew was the favorite. Having to cut him out of her life due to his involvement with American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was heartbreaking for Elizabeth," a palace source claimed.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Was 'In Despair' Over Losing Out on Mother's Millions
Andrew was said to be "in despair" after not receiving the much-needed millions he hoped to receive following his mother's passing.
The accused s-- creep was already in need of his family's money after paying Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre $15million out of court to settle a civil lawsuit in February 2022.
He was fully removed from royal life in October 2025 by Charles after more salacious and damaging allegations were made against him by Giuffre in her posthumous memoir.
The former Duke of York was stripped of all royal titles, including his birthright "prince," and booted out of his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, on the Windsor estate.
Queen Elizabeth Was Rankled by Meghan Markle's 'Arrogance and Greed'
The queen also showed no mercy towards Harry and Markle, who went on to trash the royal family repeatedly after their "Megxit" in 2020.
While on her deathbed, insiders claimed she dictated a codicil eliminating the duo and their children, Archie and Lilibet, from her will. Like Windsor, it was feared that any money given to the couple could be used against the royal family.
"The codicil excluding Andrew and Meghan and her daughter, Lilibet, is, in a sense, sad because it reveals the emotional agony the queen suffered in her final days," a royal source explained.
However, her feelings were far different when it came to her beloved son and backstabbing granddaughter-in-law.
"She probably felt a thrill of revenge for eliminating upstart Meghan," the palace spy shared. "American actress Meghan’s arrogance, greed, and lack of gratitude rankled Her Majesty to no end."
Elizabeth boasted a dazzling personal collection of gems valued at more than $110million, separate from the Crown Jewels, and quietly passed some of the prized pieces down to beloved family members, including William’s wife, Kate Middleton.
The queen made sure Markle would not get any of her jewelry.
"Elizabeth went to her grave believing Meghan would be left stewing because she couldn’t get her hands on some of the famous family jewels," a courtier claimed.
They added that the queen "must be smiling in Heaven" knowing Markle will never "get her hands on any royal diamonds."