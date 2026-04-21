Alice Evans Banned From Father's Funeral: Actress Was 'Not Invited' to Dad's Cremation Amid Bitter Court Battle With Ex Ioan Gruffudd — 'I'm a Mess!'

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Evans honoured her sibling on what would have been his "heavenly birthday," and took the moment to share an update on the moment their father was laid to rest.

"Bro…. I am a mess. I came here to wish you your first heavenly birthday, April 21st, 2026. You would have turned 56," she wrote. "I've spent hours looking at pictures to find the ones I think will most represent you and I have lost my mind."

"I miss you!! I miss you so much! I miss our daily talks and texts! How am I supposed to go on living without you? That’s all. The girls miss you too – massively. You stood right up as a father figure to them and then suddenly you were gone," she continued. "Please know this – they know how much you loved them. They really do. To everyone: grief sucks. Early loss sucks. We need to be nice to each other. Kindness is the only way."