Alice Evans Banned From Father's Funeral: Actress Was 'Not Invited' to Dad's Cremation Amid Bitter Court Battle With Ex Ioan Gruffudd — 'I'm a Mess!'
April 21 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
Alice Evans claims she was banned from attending her own father's funeral as her bitter court battle with her ex-husband rages on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 57, shared the distressing update while remembering her brother Tony, who passed away six months before her father, David.
'I Miss You So Much!'
In a lengthy post on Instagram, Evans honoured her sibling on what would have been his "heavenly birthday," and took the moment to share an update on the moment their father was laid to rest.
"Bro…. I am a mess. I came here to wish you your first heavenly birthday, April 21st, 2026. You would have turned 56," she wrote. "I've spent hours looking at pictures to find the ones I think will most represent you and I have lost my mind."
"I miss you!! I miss you so much! I miss our daily talks and texts! How am I supposed to go on living without you? That’s all. The girls miss you too – massively. You stood right up as a father figure to them and then suddenly you were gone," she continued. "Please know this – they know how much you loved them. They really do. To everyone: grief sucks. Early loss sucks. We need to be nice to each other. Kindness is the only way."
'That Would Have Finished You'
Evans concluded her message: "Bro — our Dad was cremated on Friday. None of his children were invited."
"Speeches were made by extended family and friends," she added. "I'm SO GLAD you didn’t have to know that. So so glad. You are the most empathetic person I have ever met and that would have finished you. I will love you for ever and ever and ever. Sis."
Alice’s father died in March. At the time, she posted a heartbroken message, touching on how much of his "wisdom" she would be passing on to her two daughters, who she shares with ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd.
Blow in Court Battle With Ex-Husband
"I hope you know how much wisdom you passed on to me that I am now passing on to my girls," she said at the time. "You taught me to laugh. You taught me that there is humour in almost anything.
"You taught me to play the piano. You taught me not to care what people thought because 'if you do A, they’ll say you should have done B. And if you do B they’ll say you should have done A.' That stayed with me forever."
Evans' latest post comes weeks after a judge renewed the domestic restraining order against her for a further five years, amid her ongoing court battle with her ex-husband.
As Radar reported, Evans confessed on the witness stand to bombarding social media sites with denigrating and false posts about her former spouse and his new wife Bianca Wallace, 33, and offered apologies to both of them.
She told the court how "ashamed and regretful" she was — and assured Judge Convey that her online trash-talking was a thing of the past.
But Judge Convey didn't buy her attempts at contrition, citing the "multiple" times she violated the original restraining order, which called for her to stay 100 feet away from Gruffudd and Wallace and not to post negative comments about them online.