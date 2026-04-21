Chilling Nancy Guthrie Update: Missing Woman's Daughter Annie and Husband Tommaso Cioni Issue Bold Warning — Months After Facing 'Suspect' Accusations
April 21 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
As the three-month mark of Nancy Guthrie's apparent abduction approaches, her family has taken action to keep curious bystanders and Internet sleuths away from their private residence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Earlier this month, investigative reporter JLR Investigates shared a photo of Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni's Arizona home.
'No Trespassing'
"Big No Trespassing sign placed in front of Annie & Tommaso's home," he captioned the snapshot. "Where is Nancy Guthrie?"
While it is unclear exactly when the couple put the sign up, it was likely to avoid unwanted attention, especially after many following the case suspected that Cioni – and possibly even Annie herself – had been involved in Nancy's disappearance.
When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?
As Radar previously reported, the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter and her son-in-law at their house in Tucson. Later that night, Cioni drove Nancy back to her Catalina Foothills home and dropped her off just before 10 p.m.
She was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for a planned get-together with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service.
Upon search of her home, it was discovered that the elderly woman's daily medications, cell phone, car keys and her wallet were all left inside. There were also drops of blood found on her porch and driveway.
In the days that followed, disturbing footage captured by Nancy's doorbell camera was released, featuring a masked man wearing a backpack and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.
Suspicion Swirls Around Tommaso Cioni
Cioni was the last family member to see her before she went missing, leading some to point the finger at him – particularly after the video of the intruder was made public.
Back in February, Ashleigh Banfield claimed Nancy's son-in-law could be the "prime suspect" in the case
"They have towed Annie Guthrie's car. And there is some connection to Annie Guthrie's car and Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law — that would be Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni," she said at the time. "At the very least, let me tamp that down, because sometimes it's the first person you're looking at, not 'prime' as in there's no one else, OK? So, let's be really mindful of that. Families are always looked at first as well."
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later announced that all of Nancy's close family members, to include their spouses, had been "cleared" as suspects.
"The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case," he continued. "To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple."
However, Megyn Kelly also defended her own coverage on Cioni being a potential suspect, saying that it would have been "irresponsible" not to report on the possibility.
"Obviously, an abductor came into the house later that night, but he was the person who had Nancy at his house earlier in the evening and says he dropped her back off at her house at 9:48 p.m. the night she disappeared," she said at the time. "Obviously, we have to look at the brother-in-law."
A suspect has yet to be identified and Nancy has still not been found.