Chilling Nancy Guthrie Update: Missing Woman's Daughter Annie and Husband Tommaso Cioni Issue Bold Warning — Months After Facing 'Suspect' Accusations

As Radar previously reported, the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter and her son-in-law at their house in Tucson. Later that night, Cioni drove Nancy back to her Catalina Foothills home and dropped her off just before 10 p.m.

She was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up for a planned get-together with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service.

Upon search of her home, it was discovered that the elderly woman's daily medications, cell phone, car keys and her wallet were all left inside. There were also drops of blood found on her porch and driveway.

In the days that followed, disturbing footage captured by Nancy's doorbell camera was released, featuring a masked man wearing a backpack and a holster that appeared to have a weapon in it.