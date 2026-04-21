Idaho 4 Murder Twist: Why Bryan Kohberger's Attempt to Wipe His Digital Trail Helped Lead FBI Straight to Him

"A lot of times when you get a phone, you get a computer, there's a lot of evidence that just jumps off the screen at you," he explained to The Independent. "This was not the case with that. It was the complete opposite of that."

It seemed that Kohberger, who was arrested for murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl, attempted to disappear from the digital space on the night of the deaths, November 13, 2022. It was only one of four periods of inactivity dating back to June 2022; however, forensic experts noticed Kohberger made a crucial mistake, as they discovered his pattern of voids leading up to the murders.

"He didn't just lose signal or run out of battery," Jared Barnhart, the Cellebrite head of global engagement, explained. "This was an actual button press, power off, on purpose, and then a power back two hours later. And in the middle of that, four people were killed."

According to experts, the digital evidence was key to showing the deaths were premeditated.