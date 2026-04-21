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Home > Exclusives > Duggar Family
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EXCLUSIVE: Duggar Family Scandal Far From Over as 'More Secrets' Could Emerge After Joseph's Shocking Arrest on Molestation Charges

image of the Duggar family
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Duggar family critics said the scandal could continue following Joseph Duggar's arrest.

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April 21 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

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Fresh controversy surrounding the Duggar family has sparked a new wave of online speculation, with critics claiming the family's legal troubles may be far from over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the wake of Joseph Duggar's recent arrest on molestation charges, social media users — particularly within Reddit communities dedicated to dissecting the famous family — have begun theorizing that additional scandals could be lurking beneath the surface.

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Reddit Erupts With Claims Duggar Drama Is Far From Over

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image of Online speculation suggested more secrets could be hidden within the famous family.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Online speculation suggested more secrets could be hidden within the famous family.

"I have a feeling that the legal issues surrounding the Duggar family will not end with Josh and Joseph," one user wrote.

"Other family members might have skeletons hidden in their closet, specifically Jim Bob because he's the root cause of all the dysfunction," they alleged.

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Fans Speculate More Secrets Could Be Hidden Within the Family

image of Jim Bob Duggar was singled out by some critics as a central figure in the family's controversies.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Jim Bob Duggar was singled out by some critics as a central figure in the family's controversies.

While there is no verified evidence to support further wrongdoing by other members of the family, the thread quickly gained traction as commenters shared their own predictions about what could come next.

"If I were to guess, I would say tax evasion or some kind of financial crime," one commenter wrote, as others echoed claims that deeper issues could exist within the family.

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Unproven Claims Name Other Family Members and Predict Financial Scandals

image of Unproven theories pointed to possible financial scandals, including tax evasion and business dealings.
Source: @duggarfam/Instagram

Unproven theories pointed to possible financial scandals, including tax evasion and business dealings.

"I agree with you! I think the next scandal in Duggarland will either be a cheating scandal... a tax evasion scandal... [or] a financial crime," one commenter wrote.

As the thread gained traction, several commenters even named specific Duggar relatives as they floated more theories about who they thought had "shady dealings" or were "up to no good," but there was no evidence provided to support their allegations.

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'Tip of the Iceberg'

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image of Several Duggar family members were named in online discussions about potential future issues.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Several Duggar family members were named in online discussions about potential future issues.

Despite the lack of substantiated claims, many users agreed that the Duggar family's controversies may not be over.

"I agree we've only seen the tip of the iceberg!" one user wrote, and another added, "Yeah, there's definitely more there [in my opinion], and I hope we get to see it all uncovered and some decent consequences."

The Duggar family has faced intense scrutiny for years, most notably following the conviction of Josh on federal child pornography charges, and now, once again with the arrest of Joseph after he was accused of inappropriately touching a then 9-year-old girl during a 2020 trip to Florida.

The 31-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to all charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and lewd conduct by an adult.

His wife, Kendra Duggar, was also arrested in a separate case and charged with child endangerment.

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