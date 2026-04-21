EXCLUSIVE: Duggar Family Scandal Far From Over as 'More Secrets' Could Emerge After Joseph's Shocking Arrest on Molestation Charges

Despite the lack of substantiated claims, many users agreed that the Duggar family's controversies may not be over.

"I agree we've only seen the tip of the iceberg!" one user wrote, and another added, "Yeah, there's definitely more there [in my opinion], and I hope we get to see it all uncovered and some decent consequences."

The Duggar family has faced intense scrutiny for years, most notably following the conviction of Josh on federal child pornography charges, and now, once again with the arrest of Joseph after he was accused of inappropriately touching a then 9-year-old girl during a 2020 trip to Florida.

The 31-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to all charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and lewd conduct by an adult.

His wife, Kendra Duggar, was also arrested in a separate case and charged with child endangerment.