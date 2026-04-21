EXCLUSIVE: Duggar Family Scandal Far From Over as 'More Secrets' Could Emerge After Joseph's Shocking Arrest on Molestation Charges
April 21 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Fresh controversy surrounding the Duggar family has sparked a new wave of online speculation, with critics claiming the family's legal troubles may be far from over, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the wake of Joseph Duggar's recent arrest on molestation charges, social media users — particularly within Reddit communities dedicated to dissecting the famous family — have begun theorizing that additional scandals could be lurking beneath the surface.
Reddit Erupts With Claims Duggar Drama Is Far From Over
Fans Speculate More Secrets Could Be Hidden Within the Family
While there is no verified evidence to support further wrongdoing by other members of the family, the thread quickly gained traction as commenters shared their own predictions about what could come next.
"If I were to guess, I would say tax evasion or some kind of financial crime," one commenter wrote, as others echoed claims that deeper issues could exist within the family.
Unproven Claims Name Other Family Members and Predict Financial Scandals
"I agree with you! I think the next scandal in Duggarland will either be a cheating scandal... a tax evasion scandal... [or] a financial crime," one commenter wrote.
As the thread gained traction, several commenters even named specific Duggar relatives as they floated more theories about who they thought had "shady dealings" or were "up to no good," but there was no evidence provided to support their allegations.
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'Tip of the Iceberg'
Despite the lack of substantiated claims, many users agreed that the Duggar family's controversies may not be over.
"I agree we've only seen the tip of the iceberg!" one user wrote, and another added, "Yeah, there's definitely more there [in my opinion], and I hope we get to see it all uncovered and some decent consequences."
The Duggar family has faced intense scrutiny for years, most notably following the conviction of Josh on federal child pornography charges, and now, once again with the arrest of Joseph after he was accused of inappropriately touching a then 9-year-old girl during a 2020 trip to Florida.
The 31-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to all charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 and lewd conduct by an adult.
His wife, Kendra Duggar, was also arrested in a separate case and charged with child endangerment.