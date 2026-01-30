EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bryan Kohberger's 'Diva' Behavior Behind Bars as Idaho Prison Responds to Rumors Vile Murderer Could Get Transferred
Jan. 30 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Bryan Kohberger is ruffling so many feathers behind bars the murderer could get booted to another facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 31-year-old is said to be pushing guards' buttons, all while new disturbing details from his shocking crime have been released to the public.
'They Are Fed Up With Him'
According to the Daily Mail, the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is "aggressively" trying to have "diva" Kohberger transferred to a prison in another state. Sources note Idaho officials have reached out to several states to see if they can take in the killer.
"They are fed up with him, so they're trying to move him out of Idaho by making an agreement with another state," Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective, claimed about the situation.
He continued: "They're trying to make it happen. So it wouldn't be surprising if, within 30 days, Kohberger has been transferred elsewhere or a decision has been reached whether or not to get him out of there."
It was reported Kohberger has been making the Idaho Maximum Security Institution staff's lives a living hell, complaining he is "extremely annoyed" and losing sleep due to his fellow inmates, who have been mocking him by yelling through vents into his cell. The taunts are said to have been "driving him crazy."
Idaho Prison Responds to Rumors
Kohberger is also believed to have sent a handwritten note to Deputy Warden Dietz last year, asking for a transfer to B-Block "immediately," after he claimed he was sexually harassed, with an inmate allegedly telling him: "I'll b--- f-- you."
Radar reached out to the Idaho prison for comment on rumors they're trying to boot Kohberger, but the facility was quick to shut down speculation.
"The Idaho Department of Correction is not aware of the source of this information and is not considering a move for Bryan Kohberger," they told us.
Kohberger is rotting behind bars after being sentenced to life for slaughtering four college students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl, on November 13, 2022. The former criminology student is being kept in a cell all by himself and is only let out one hour a day for recreation; however, he is in restraints.
Disturbing Autopsy Reports Exposed
Recent unsealed court filings have revealed details from an autopsy report on Kernodle and crime scene evidence suggesting she continued fighting off Kohberger even after he stabbed her 67 times.
Autopsy reports on three of the victims – Goncalves, Mogen, and Chapin – noted they were gutted while lying in bed and suffered fatal injuries before they were able to stand up. However, Kernodle was not asleep or in bed when the attack took place, as she had just received a fast-food delivery order.
In terrifying crime scene photos, a half-eaten Jack in the Box meal is seen in the kitchen located on the second-floor of the home, suggesting Kernodle could have stopped eating to investigate the chaos heard upstairs.
Investigators believe Kernodle went upstairs, toward Mogen's bedroom, after hearing noises and discovered Kohberger, prompting her to run back downstairs towards her bedroom as he followed behind.
The autopsy reports also seem to suggest Kohberger took it even a step further following the brutal killings, taking Goncalves and Mogen's bodies and posing the women together.
"The evidence suggests that after both victims were killed or unresponsive, they were posed in their shared bed," crime scene expert for the defense, Dr. Brent Turvey, noted in an unsealed filing from the prosecutors. "Kaylee was moved from a position with her head on her pillow to partially atop Madison. Then the comforter was placed over them both."
Dr. Turvey's statement was made before Kohberger's guilty plea to avoid the death penalty.