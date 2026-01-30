EXCLUSIVE: Inside Bryan Kohberger's 'Diva' Behavior Behind Bars as Idaho Prison Responds to Rumors Vile Murderer Could Get Transferred

According to the Daily Mail, the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is "aggressively" trying to have "diva" Kohberger transferred to a prison in another state. Sources note Idaho officials have reached out to several states to see if they can take in the killer.

"They are fed up with him, so they're trying to move him out of Idaho by making an agreement with another state," Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective, claimed about the situation.

He continued: "They're trying to make it happen. So it wouldn't be surprising if, within 30 days, Kohberger has been transferred elsewhere or a decision has been reached whether or not to get him out of there."

It was reported Kohberger has been making the Idaho Maximum Security Institution staff's lives a living hell, complaining he is "extremely annoyed" and losing sleep due to his fellow inmates, who have been mocking him by yelling through vents into his cell. The taunts are said to have been "driving him crazy."