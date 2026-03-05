Ioan Gruffudd Scores Major Victory over Ex-Wife in Ugly Court Battle as Judge Extends 'Fantastic Four' Star's Restraining Order against 'Ashamed' Alice Evans

According to reports, the Welshman showed little emotion as the verdict was read out, likewise Evans who remained calm inside the court room.

On Wednesday, she confessed on the witness stand to bombarding social media sites with denigrating and false posts about her former spouse and his new wife Bianca Wallace, 33, and offered apologies to both of them.

She told the court how "ashamed and regretful" she was — and assured Judge Convey that her online trash-talking was a thing of the past.

But Judge Convey didn't buy her attempts at contrition, citing the "multiple" times she violated the original restraining order, which called for her to stay 100 feet away from Gruffudd and Wallace and not to post negative comments about them online.