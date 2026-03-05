Ioan Gruffudd Scores Major Victory over Ex-Wife in Ugly Court Battle as Judge Extends 'Fantastic Four' Star's Restraining Order against 'Ashamed' Alice Evans
March 5 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Ioan Gruffudd has scored a major win in his ugly court battle with his former wife Alice Evans.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fantastic Four actor, 52, has successfully extended a restraining order against Evans, 57, for a further five years, after a judge ruled in his favor.
Why Did Judge Extend Gruffudd's Restraining Order Against Evans?
According to reports, the Welshman showed little emotion as the verdict was read out, likewise Evans who remained calm inside the court room.
On Wednesday, she confessed on the witness stand to bombarding social media sites with denigrating and false posts about her former spouse and his new wife Bianca Wallace, 33, and offered apologies to both of them.
She told the court how "ashamed and regretful" she was — and assured Judge Convey that her online trash-talking was a thing of the past.
But Judge Convey didn't buy her attempts at contrition, citing the "multiple" times she violated the original restraining order, which called for her to stay 100 feet away from Gruffudd and Wallace and not to post negative comments about them online.
How Did Judge Describe Evans's Behavior?
Gruffudd has spent the previous days detailing his years-long campaign of online harassment and abuse at the hands of Evans, which led them to seek and win a three-year restraining order against his ex-wife in 2022.
The judge granted the Welsh actor's request to renew the restraining order, and in a 75-minute summing up of the evidence presented over seven days of trial he told Evans that she had carried out a "concerted, focused, intentional and caustic campaign of denigration" aimed at Gruffudd and Wallace.
He said Evans's "threats of force and intimidation….caused Ioan to fear for his and Bianca's physical safety."
Her "pattern of abuse" isolated him from his children and her vow to "'dedicate her life to fighting him' and ruin his career, threatened his ability to provide for his children."
What Next For Evans?
Gruffudd and Evans split in early 2021 and went through a messy divorce that was final in 2023. Since then they've been in a bitter fight over money and their daughters Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12. In April last year, Gruffudd married Wallace, who gave birth to their daughter, Mila, in November.
Judge Convey said he was particularly disturbed by an incident which happened in front of the children where Evans 'screamed at Gruffudd at the top of her lungs,' and told him she was going to "Amber Heard" him, and told the girls, "If daddy's creepy with you let me know."
"This is harassment," said the judge who cited another occasion, where Evans disclosed online that Wallace suffers from multiple sclerosis, causing distress to Bianca. "This is emotional abuse -— this is coercive control," he continued.
Of Evans's expressions of regret in the witness box about her harassment of her former spouse and his new wife, Judge Convey asked, "Is it true remorse? I am not persuaded. But it is a positive step forward."
He conceded that Evans's online trash-talking "has abated somewhat — it's not at the same level of violence or hate. But there has not been sufficient showing of responsibility."
The judge, who told the court that he had thought about renewing the restraining order permanently rather than just for five years, said it "is incumbent on Alice to get therapy." And he warned her that violating the new restraining order "could lead to criminal prosecution."