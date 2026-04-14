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Home > Exclusives > Robert F. Kennedy Jr
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EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr's Special 'Friendship' With Epstein Laid Bare — Health Sec. Flew On Sex Fiend's 'Lolita Express' Multiple Times and Partied Together at Lavish Events 

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Jeffrey Epstein,
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a mutual friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

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April 14 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. boasted in his secret diaries about his relationship with notorious s-- fiend Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Health and Human Services Secretary's then-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, was friends with Epstein's former lover and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, who often invited the couple aboard the deviant's private plane, dubbed the "Lolita Express."

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Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Mary Richardson
Source: mega

Then wife Mary was friends with Ghislaine Maxwell, and introduced the two.

Early in his relationship with Mary, while he was still married to Emily Black, the couple began appearing together at events and parties.

Photos show them at an event at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan with the billionaire pedophile in March 1994, years before Epstein was convicted of soliciting underage girls in Florida for s--, according to the explosive new biography, RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise.

Kennedy has admitted that he and his family flew with Epstein on the billionaire’s private jet two separate times in the early 1990s.

"Once in 1993, when I went down to visit my mother in Palm Beach," he recalled. "And then I think one or two years later, we went took my kids fossil hunting on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota."

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Epstein had RFK Jr.'s Name in his 'Little Black Book'

photo of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

RFK Jr. flew on the 'Lolita Express' multiple times.

According to the book, it was only through Mary's friendship with Maxwell that they had secured the free flights on the private jet.

"Remember, nobody knew anything about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious activities till 2006," RFK Jr. previously explained, maintaining his innocence of Epstein's crimes. "He was a public figure and a big philanthropist in New York, and many, many people knew him."

Still, the politician was apparently close enough to Epstein that the financier "had a long entry for 'Kennedy, Bobby & Mary' in his 'little black book', which included the contact information of socialites and politicians as well as the young girls he employed as masseuses and used for s--," according to the biography.

Maxwell has insisted she "never saw anything inappropriate with Mr. Kennedy."

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RFK Jr.'s 'Conquest Code'

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Source: mega

The HHS secretary also kept a secret 'sex diary.'

But the anti-vaxxer was a notorious womanizer and kept secret diaries detailing his sexual conquests, as detailed in the new book.

Kennedy used his journal to keep track of his numerous escapades, and he created a number key in the tomes to classify how far his sexual encounters went, with the number 10 signifying intercourse.

In the diary, Kennedy named 37 women, giving 16 of them "10" codes. His lovers included "a lawyer, an environmental activist, a doctor, and at least one woman married to a famous actor."

On days he did not cheat on his wife, the guilt-racked RFK Jr. – who referred to his raging libido as his "lust demons" – would submit an entry simply stating "Victory."

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rfk jr book
Source: Harper Collins

His sordid secrets have been exposed in a new biography.

In another entry, penned during the summer of 2001, he wrote: "Everything that I coveted – a beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education, good health, and a job I love, yet always on the lookout for something I can't have."

He continued: "I want it all. No matter how much I have – I want more."

After discovering the journal, Mary reportedly "hid" it as "insurance," as she and RFK Jr. entered into a messy divorce in 2011, ending when Mary killed herself a year later.

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