EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr's Special 'Friendship' With Epstein Laid Bare — Health Sec. Flew On Sex Fiend's 'Lolita Express' Multiple Times and Partied Together at Lavish Events 

Early in his relationship with Mary, while he was still married to Emily Black, the couple began appearing together at events and parties.

Photos show them at an event at the Pierre Hotel in Manhattan with the billionaire pedophile in March 1994, years before Epstein was convicted of soliciting underage girls in Florida for s--, according to the explosive new biography, RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise.

Kennedy has admitted that he and his family flew with Epstein on the billionaire’s private jet two separate times in the early 1990s.

"Once in 1993, when I went down to visit my mother in Palm Beach," he recalled. "And then I think one or two years later, we went took my kids fossil hunting on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota."