Hunter Biden Starts New Life Overseas Just Over a Year After Joe Biden Left Office
April 14 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden is now living outside the United States, according to a recent court filing from his attorney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The revelation comes more than a year after his father, Joe Biden, left the White House.
Court Filing Confirms He 'Lives Abroad'
In a 14-page filing submitted April 6 in a civil case over unpaid legal fees, Hunter’s attorney, Barry Coburn, stated that "Mr. Biden lives abroad."
Coburn declined to elaborate when contacted for further comment, leaving his current location unclear, per People.
The information surfaced in a D.C. civil court case involving a law firm that once defended Hunter in his Delaware gun trial and California tax case.
Those matters were ultimately resolved after he received a pardon following the 2024 election.
Life Overseas
While his current location has not been confirmed, Hunter previously said he had been splitting time between the U.S. and Cape Town.
"When all the all of the political and personal stuff came to an end in the last six months, I had always promised that we would spend some time over here," he said on the Wide Awake Podcast in November 2025.
"I've fallen madly in love with Cape Town. You guys do not know how good you have it here. It's the most beautiful city in the world," he added.
He also noted his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, is originally from South Africa.
Hunter said their former Malibu home was effectively lost to them after the 2024 Palisades fire, "so we can't go back anyway."
Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection
President Donald Trump revoked Secret Service protection for Hunter and his sister, Ashley Biden, in March 2025.
Trump defended the move on Truth Social, writing: "Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer."
He continued: "There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned."
Debt and Ongoing Fallout
Hunter has continued to face legal and financial strain tied to years of investigations and lawsuits. In a podcast appearance, he said the fallout has left him deeply in debt.
"You want accountability?" he said. "Look at this past six years of my life and the $17 million in debt that I'm in as it relates to my legal fees."
He has also remained publicly combative toward Trump and his allies, including joking about a potential "cage match" with Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.