Hunter Biden Starts New Life Overseas Just Over a Year After Joe Biden Left Office

While his current location has not been confirmed, Hunter previously said he had been splitting time between the U.S. and Cape Town.

"When all the all of the political and personal stuff came to an end in the last six months, I had always promised that we would spend some time over here," he said on the Wide Awake Podcast in November 2025.

"I've fallen madly in love with Cape Town. You guys do not know how good you have it here. It's the most beautiful city in the world," he added.

He also noted his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, is originally from South Africa.

Hunter said their former Malibu home was effectively lost to them after the 2024 Palisades fire, "so we can't go back anyway."