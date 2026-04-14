Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden Starts New Life Overseas Just Over a Year After Joe Biden Left Office

Photo of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden is now reportedly living outside the United States.

Profile Image

April 14 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Hunter Biden is now living outside the United States, according to a recent court filing from his attorney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The revelation comes more than a year after his father, Joe Biden, left the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Court Filing Confirms He 'Lives Abroad'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of He previously said he was spending time in Cape Town, South Africa.
Source: mega

He previously said he was spending time in Cape Town, South Africa.

In a 14-page filing submitted April 6 in a civil case over unpaid legal fees, Hunter’s attorney, Barry Coburn, stated that "Mr. Biden lives abroad."

Coburn declined to elaborate when contacted for further comment, leaving his current location unclear, per People.

The information surfaced in a D.C. civil court case involving a law firm that once defended Hunter in his Delaware gun trial and California tax case.

Those matters were ultimately resolved after he received a pardon following the 2024 election.

Article continues below advertisement

Life Overseas

image of Donald Trump revoked his Secret Service protection in 2025.
Source: mega

Donald Trump revoked his Secret Service protection in 2025.

While his current location has not been confirmed, Hunter previously said he had been splitting time between the U.S. and Cape Town.

"When all the all of the political and personal stuff came to an end in the last six months, I had always promised that we would spend some time over here," he said on the Wide Awake Podcast in November 2025.

"I've fallen madly in love with Cape Town. You guys do not know how good you have it here. It's the most beautiful city in the world," he added.

He also noted his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, is originally from South Africa.

Hunter said their former Malibu home was effectively lost to them after the 2024 Palisades fire, "so we can't go back anyway."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Revokes Secret Service Protection

image of Hunter claims he is facing $17 million in legal debt.
Source: mega

Hunter claims he is facing $17 million in legal debt.

President Donald Trump revoked Secret Service protection for Hunter and his sister, Ashley Biden, in March 2025.

Trump defended the move on Truth Social, writing: "Hunter Biden has had Secret Service protection for an extended period of time, all paid for by the United States Taxpayer."

He continued: "There are as many as 18 people on this Detail, which is ridiculous! He is currently vacationing in, of all places, South Africa, where the Human Rights of people has been strenuously questioned."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Blamed For Soaring 'Fuel Rage' Cases — As Iran War Price Hikes Send Gas Station Attacks 'Through the Roof'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Jeffrey Epstein,

EXCLUSIVE: RFK Jr's Special 'Friendship' With Epstein Laid Bare — Health Sec. Flew On Sex Fiend's 'Lolita Express' Multiple Times and Partied Together at Lavish Events 

Debt and Ongoing Fallout

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of He remains publicly vocal in ongoing disputes with Trump allies.
Source: mega

He remains publicly vocal in ongoing disputes with Trump allies.

Hunter has continued to face legal and financial strain tied to years of investigations and lawsuits. In a podcast appearance, he said the fallout has left him deeply in debt.

"You want accountability?" he said. "Look at this past six years of my life and the $17 million in debt that I'm in as it relates to my legal fees."

He has also remained publicly combative toward Trump and his allies, including joking about a potential "cage match" with Trump's sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.