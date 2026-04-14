Ivanka Trump's 'Lonely' Life Exposed — After Prez's Oldest Daughter Admits to 'Being Guarded' and 'Having No Friends' Due to Her 'Privileged Life'

"I grew up the child of wealthy and accomplished parents. And so I do think there's like a natural barrier that goes up," Ivanka said of her real estate developer dad and late socialite mother, Ivana, who were the symbols of 1980s money and success.

"You're worried about people, especially when you're a kid, liking you for the wrong reasons," she noted, having grown up with so much money and fame.

"I see this now with my son. You know, he wants to be loved by his friends, and I appreciate that. That's good for who he is, not for who we are, and certainly not for what we have," Ivanka shared, although she didn't reveal if she was talking about Joseph Kushner, 12, or Theodore Kushner, 10.