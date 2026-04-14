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Home > Politics > Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump's 'Lonely' Life Exposed — After Prez's Oldest Daughter Admits to 'Being Guarded' and 'Having No Friends' Due to Her 'Privileged Life'

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Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump confessed she 'didn't have any friends' while growing up.

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April 14 2026, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

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Ivanka Trump admitted her gilded life as billionaire Donald Trump’s daughter has come with a lonely price, revealing she’s been forced to remain intensely "guarded" and has struggled to form close friendships despite growing up in the lap of luxury, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former fashion designer, 44, made the confession on the Diary of a CEO podcast, revealing whether her childhood pain has followed her own kids as they've grown up in the spotlight.

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Ivanka Trump Worried About People Liking Her for the 'Wrong Reasons'

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Source: The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Ivanka Trump revealed how she grew up very 'guarded' towards others.

"I grew up the child of wealthy and accomplished parents. And so I do think there's like a natural barrier that goes up," Ivanka said of her real estate developer dad and late socialite mother, Ivana, who were the symbols of 1980s money and success.

"You're worried about people, especially when you're a kid, liking you for the wrong reasons," she noted, having grown up with so much money and fame.

"I see this now with my son. You know, he wants to be loved by his friends, and I appreciate that. That's good for who he is, not for who we are, and certainly not for what we have," Ivanka shared, although she didn't reveal if she was talking about Joseph Kushner, 12, or Theodore Kushner, 10.

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'I Didn't Have Any Friends'

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump said there were too many people who 'disappointed' her throughout her life.

"I do think being the child of famous parents and living such a privileged life, I had this guard, and that guard served me really well for a long time," the first daughter explained about growing up.

"I didn't have any friends," Ivanka noted, despite the "really tumultuous life that I've had, ups and downs," there were people "who really disappointed me."

She said she was referring to "close close friends who didn't show up for me or who changed because of my circumstances or what was happening around me," although Ivanka didn't elaborate on whether or not she lost friends after her father's controversial pivot into Republican politics as a two-term president.

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Source: @The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

The first daughter shared her heartbreak that her children never got the chance to know their grandmother.

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Ivanka Trump Is 'OK With Being Burned'

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Source: The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Ivanka Trump said she's taught herself to be more 'trusting' over the years.

Ivanka spoke of building "walls" only to realize that "they don't serve you," and that the only way to have a true human connection is through "trust," which doesn't come easily to her.

"So I have to trust people. Now I have a good radar. I'm not foolish. I think I'm a very good read of people, and I think it's one of my strengths, and I think it's why I haven't been surprised by a lot of people," the New York native described her intuition and perceptiveness.

To prevent herself from growing too "cynical," Ivanka said she's "taught myself to be more trusting," even though she's aware she might get hurt in the process.

"And to the extent that means periodically, I'll be burned, like I'm okay with that trade-off because I think it will lead to more meaningful connections in my life," she confessed.

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Ivanka Trump's Private Circle of Friends

Photo of Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Fans were stunned to find out Kim Kardashian is one of Ivanka Trump's close friends.

To this day, Ivanka keeps her friendship circle private. Which means fans have been surprised when it's revealed what A-listers she's actually close to.

The entrepreneur is good friends with Kim Kardashian, and fans were blown away when she traveled from Florida to Beverly Hills to help her close pal celebrate her 43rd birthday at an intimate dinner in October 2023.

The SKIMS founder returned the love in a celebratory post when Ivanka turned the same age in October 2024, writing via Instagram, "No one sweeter than you… Happy Birthday."

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