EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner's Facelift Nightmare — Kardashian Momager, 70, 'Raging' Her $300K 'Miracle Makeover' is Already Slipping
April 14 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Melting momager Kris Jenner is said to be "raging" her $300,000 facelift is already "slipping," with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Kardashian matriarch fears her much-hyped transformation is unraveling almost as quickly as it debuted.
Jenner, 70, the self-styled reality TV "momager" and mother of six, reportedly underwent a facelift by celebrity surgeon Dr Steven M Levine, widely known as the "facelift maestro," ahead of high-profile appearances in Paris in June 2025 – with her op said to have been worth at least $300,000.
'Miracle' Transformation
Jenner drew global attention as she accompanied her daughter, Kim Kardashian, in public as she appeared dramatically younger after what onlookers said looked like a "miracle" transformation.
Representatives later confirmed Levine's involvement, while Jenner herself has not publicly detailed the procedure.
The renewed scrutiny over the op comes as rival celebrity figures Denise Richards, 55, and Lori Loughlin, 61, have also been praised for youthful appearances after facelifts.
'She Is Not Happy With the Results'
A source close to Jenner told us, "Kris Jenner's facelift is already slipping. She is not happy with the results and is desperate to get a revision - she feels it has not held the way she expected."
The same source said Jenner had been particularly frustrated by comparisons with her op-loving peers.
They added: "Kris is mad as hell that Denise Richards and Lori Loughlin both look so good, and she feels hers is already fading in comparison."
Surgeons Question Authenticity of Viral Transformation
The controversy comes after San Antonio-based plastic surgeon Dr Gary Lawton publicly questioned the authenticity of Jenner's appearance in photos following her surgery, suggesting digital manipulation may have played a role in widely circulated images.
Lawton, who shares industry commentary with hundreds of thousands of followers online, argued the results appeared too perfect to be surgical.
He said, "There is no possible way that this is a surgical transformation." The expert added images showing Jenner after she went under the knife, "defy all surgical and anatomical realities" and warned they risk misleading the public about achievable outcomes.
Another plastic surgeon, Dr Lisa Friederich, offered a more measured assessment, suggesting Jenner's look could reflect multiple procedures.
Friederich said: "It's quite possible she's undergone a surgical facelift or mini-lift."
But she admitted: "The tightness around her face, jawline, and neck would be challenging to achieve through non-invasive methods alone, particularly in someone over 60."
Experts Warn of Unrealistic Beauty Standards From Edited Images
Jenner's history with cosmetic procedures is well documented. In 2011, aged 55, she underwent a facelift on camera for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shortly before Kim's wedding to former NBA player Kris Humphries.
She has also previously acknowledged breast augmentation, earlobe surgery, and the use of Botox, fillers, and laser treatments. Lawton expanded his critique by pointing to structural inconsistencies in recent images of the reality TV veteran.
He explained, "If you look at the jawline and chin, it's markedly narrower. The chin is more pointed, and there is a drastic reshaping of the jawbone." Lawton argued such changes would typically require invasive bone surgery, adding there was no visible evidence of recovery.
He further suggested the smoothness and symmetry of Jenner's features indicated heavy digital alteration in photos. Lawton said: "That kind of extensive restructuring, the precise symmetrical, idealized geometry suggests digital manipulation, AI-generated or heavily retouched images."
The surgeon concluded such portrayals risk distorting public expectations of cosmetic procedures.
"Cosmetic surgery can produce some dramatic results, but the perfection, the anatomic symmetry, the flawless, smooth skin is just going to create more unrealistic expectations in patients, because these are not normal results," he warned.
Online reaction to Lawton's claims has been divided, with some users supporting his skepticism and others questioning whether any definitive conclusions can be drawn from images alone.