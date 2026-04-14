EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner's Facelift Nightmare — Kardashian Momager, 70, 'Raging' Her $300K 'Miracle Makeover' is Already Slipping

The controversy comes after San Antonio-based plastic surgeon Dr Gary Lawton publicly questioned the authenticity of Jenner's appearance in photos following her surgery, suggesting digital manipulation may have played a role in widely circulated images.

Lawton, who shares industry commentary with hundreds of thousands of followers online, argued the results appeared too perfect to be surgical.

He said, "There is no possible way that this is a surgical transformation." The expert added images showing Jenner after she went under the knife, "defy all surgical and anatomical realities" and warned they risk misleading the public about achievable outcomes.

Another plastic surgeon, Dr Lisa Friederich, offered a more measured assessment, suggesting Jenner's look could reflect multiple procedures.

Friederich said: "It's quite possible she's undergone a surgical facelift or mini-lift."

But she admitted: "The tightness around her face, jawline, and neck would be challenging to achieve through non-invasive methods alone, particularly in someone over 60."