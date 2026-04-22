D4vd Update Bombshell: Autopsy Confirms Homicide in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case as Disgraced Rapper Faces Murder Charges and Possible Death Sentence if Convicted

RadarOnline.com can report newly released autopsy findings have revealed chilling details in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez , with officials confirming her killing was a homicide.

According to the Medical Examiner’s findings, one wound to the right side of her abdomen caused damage to the liver, while another injury to the left side of her chest penetrated between the ribs.

"After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss," said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo.

He added, "It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter. The transparency of the information contained in our findings and reports is essential for empowering the community to make informed changes to effectively reduce fear and allowing the community to take informed action.

"Making the Department’s information publicly available is not just about accountability; it is about social justice and prevention. By ensuring access to this information, we strengthen our ability to learn, to act, and ultimately to prevent the next tragic loss of life. I want to extend my gratitude to our partner agencies for taking the necessary step of filing an order with the court to make this disclosure possible."