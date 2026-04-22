D4vd Update Bombshell: Autopsy Confirms Homicide in Celeste Rivas Hernandez Case as Disgraced Rapper Faces Murder Charges and Possible Death Sentence if Convicted
April 22 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can report newly released autopsy findings have revealed chilling details in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, with officials confirming her killing was a homicide.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner announced Wednesday that Hernandez died from specific injuries to the teen’s torso.
As 'Unfathomable' Wait for Answers
According to the Medical Examiner’s findings, one wound to the right side of her abdomen caused damage to the liver, while another injury to the left side of her chest penetrated between the ribs.
"After several months, I am grateful this information can now be released, not only to the public, but also to the grieving family enduring loss," said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo.
He added, "It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter. The transparency of the information contained in our findings and reports is essential for empowering the community to make informed changes to effectively reduce fear and allowing the community to take informed action.
"Making the Department’s information publicly available is not just about accountability; it is about social justice and prevention. By ensuring access to this information, we strengthen our ability to learn, to act, and ultimately to prevent the next tragic loss of life. I want to extend my gratitude to our partner agencies for taking the necessary step of filing an order with the court to make this disclosure possible."
D4vd Charged With First-Degree Murder
The horrific findings mark a major development in the high-profile case involving singer David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, who has been charged in connection with Hernandez's death.
Prosecutors allege D4vd killed the teen in April 2025 after she threatened to expose an alleged sexual relationship between them – a claim central to the state’s case.
D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder, along with additional counts including continuous sexual abuse of a minor and mutilation of human remains.
D4vd has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains behind bars at Men's Central Prison with no bail.
As Radar previously reported, Hernandez's remains were discovered in September 2025 inside multiple bags in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd after authorities responded to tow workers' reports of a foul odor at a Hollywood tow yard.
The disturbing case has drawn national attention due in part to the months-long gap between the teen's disappearance and the discovery of her body, as well as a rare court-ordered hold that initially blocked the release of autopsy findings during the investigation.
D4vd Court Hearing Update
This new information from the Medical Examiner’s determination is now public; the case is poised to enter a critical new phase.
D4vd is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, April 23, for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors are expected to begin laying out key evidence in the case.
If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or potentially the death penalty due to child abuse allegations tied to the charges.