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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Amber Heard's Life in Spain and Hopes for 'Splashy' Hollywood Comeback After Johnny Depp Court Battle — As Actress Turns 40

Amber Heard has hopes of a Hollywood return, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Amber Heard has hopes of a Hollywood return, according to a source.

April 22 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Four years after Amber Heard's bitter court battle with Johnny Depp, she's settled into her private life in Spain with her children – but according to a source, she's been plotting ways to revive her acting career over the past few years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider spilled the mother-of-three "wants to make a splashy comeback" in Hollywood and has been "making all kinds of pitches," but with little luck so far.

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Inside Amber Heard's Career Plans

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Amber Heard's return to filmmaking 'isn't turning out the way she expected,' a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

Amber Heard's return to filmmaking 'isn't turning out the way she expected,' a source claimed.

"It's not turning out the way she expected," the insider explained. "It’s becoming frustrating for her. She reinvented herself in Spain and she’s happy with her life there. But she wants to go to the next step and make her own money, her own way."

However, she's still made small steps to getting back into the spotlight.

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Amber Heard was featured in the documentary 'Silenced'.
Source: MEGA

Amber Heard was featured in the documentary 'Silenced'.

Earlier this year, she was featured in a documentary called Silenced, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film takes a deep dive into the alleged weaponization of defamation lawsuits to keep abuse victims from speaking out publicly.

"This is not about me," Heard clarified of the documentary, per Variety. "I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don’t want to tell my story. In fact, I don’t want to use my voice anymore. That’s the problem."

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Amber Heard's Life in Spain

Amber Heard has three children.
Source: MEGA

Amber Heard has three children.

Months after her bombshell court case with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 62, came to a close, Heard packed her bags and moved herself and her daughter Oonagh Paige – who she welcomed via surrogate in April 2021 – to Spain.

"She is focused on raising her daughter," a source told People at the time. "She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."

Although she originally stayed in Mallorca, which is in Spain's Balearic Islands, they eventually settled in Madrid.

"She just had to get out of the U.S.," a separate source told the outlet in 2023. "It felt like too much chaos."

While living in Spain, Heard also decided to expand her family. On May 11, 2025, she announced that she'd welcomed twins, Agnes and Ocean.

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Amber Heard's Spanish Vacation Before 40th Birthday

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Amber Heard was seen in Cadaques, Spain, shortly before her 40th birthday.
Source: MEGA

Amber Heard was seen in Cadaques, Spain, shortly before her 40th birthday.

On April 22, Heard turned 40 years old. Shortly before celebrating the milestone birthday, The Rum Diary actress was spotted vacationing in Cadaques, Spain, with her three children and a group of friends.

In snapshots obtained by Hola!, Heard could be seen sporting a black crop top with matching baggy pants and a broad-brimmed hat near Cadaques harbor. She wore one of her twins in a baby sling strapped to her front, while another woman walking next to her held the other toddler in a similar baby carrier.

As for Oonagh, she wore a checkered yellow dress and a pink ball cap as she trailed alongside the two women on the family outing .

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