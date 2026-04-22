EXCLUSIVE: Inside Amber Heard's Life in Spain and Hopes for 'Splashy' Hollywood Comeback After Johnny Depp Court Battle — As Actress Turns 40

Months after her bombshell court case with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 62, came to a close, Heard packed her bags and moved herself and her daughter Oonagh Paige – who she welcomed via surrogate in April 2021 – to Spain.

"She is focused on raising her daughter," a source told People at the time. "She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."

Although she originally stayed in Mallorca, which is in Spain's Balearic Islands, they eventually settled in Madrid.

"She just had to get out of the U.S.," a separate source told the outlet in 2023. "It felt like too much chaos."

While living in Spain, Heard also decided to expand her family. On May 11, 2025, she announced that she'd welcomed twins, Agnes and Ocean.