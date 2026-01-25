Amber Heard Says 'I Don’t Want to Use My Voice Anymore' While Opening Up About Life After Depp Trial

"This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story," Heard said in a confessional for the Sundance documentary Silenced, per Variety.

She added, "In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem."

The 39-year-old, who recently welcomed twins Agnes and Ocean and lives in Madrid with her daughter, Oonagh, 4, has slowly been stepping back into public life.

Last summer, she made her theater debut, marking a cautious return to the spotlight.