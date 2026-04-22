CBS Ratings Freefall Continues: 'Nightly News' Reaches New Low — After 'Anti-Woke' Boss Bari Weiss Promised Sweeping Changes to the Division
April 22 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Nearly five months into his tenure, things aren't getting any better for Tony Dokoupil or CBS News, RadarOnline.com can report.
The anchor took the desk shortly after the start of this year, as part of Bari Weiss' "anti-woke" makeover, but so far, the only result has been "anti-viewers."
Ratings Spiral
The CBS Evening News plummeted to less than 4 million viewers for the week of April 6, and fewer than 500,000 adults in the advertiser-coveted 25-to-54 demographic.
The ratings lagged significantly behind ABC World News Tonight, which drew 8.42 million viewers, twice as many as CBS, and NBC Nightly News, which averaged 6.43 million viewers.
For the once-shining Tiffany network, the ratings were down 23 percent compared to the same period last year.
Former CBS viewers eyeing a new network have flocked to NBC, which was the only evening newscast posting across-the-board gains compared to both last year and last season.
Tony Dokoupil's Rough Start
Dokoupil was handpicked to be the network's savior by new editor-in-chief Weiss, who herself was hired by MAGA-friendly David Ellis to bring a more conservative approach to the struggling newscast.
In a pre-taped message just before taking over, the 45-year-old promised to put viewers first – ahead of "advertisers, politicians, and corporate interests."
However, his message then seemed to insult those same viewers by questioning their intelligence.
"The point is that on too many stories, the press missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American," he continued. "Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you."
Time's Running Out for '60 Minutes'
After a dismal debut, ratings for the beleaguered newsroom have not recovered.
Weiss spearheaded layoffs of about 100 employees in October as part of a massive round of "restructuring" cuts, and now she reportedly has her sights set on a total revamp of the famed newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which is still the top-rated news program on television.
According to Status with Oliver Darcy, the CBS News boss had previously been talked out of making major changes midseason, but with the show's summer hiatus approaching, she's preparing to make her move. And worried staffers are already bracing for what’s to come.
"No one knows what to expect," one source told Status, describing a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the newsroom as the current season heads toward its May finale.
CBS News president Tom Cibrowski and other senior leaders ultimately stepped in, persuading Weiss to hold off on any changes until the end of the season. But after that, one insider shared Weiss plans to "blow it up as soon as the season is over."
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Help Wanted?
Weiss has been blasted for taking a hard right in the network's political coverage, and staffers are on pins and needles around her, fearing it's her way or the highway.
"It feels right now like if we offer feedback, alternatives, or constructive criticism that we are asking for targets on our backs," said a source.
The beleaguered news chief was also shunned for settling on Dokoupil – after reportedly being rebuffed by Fox's Bret Baier and CNN's Anderson Cooper.
As one insider said: "Looks like Bari is now rummaging through the bargain bin of personalities in tapping Dokoupil as the new face of the Evening News."