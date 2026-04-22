CBS Ratings Freefall Continues: 'Nightly News' Reaches New Low — After 'Anti-Woke' Boss Bari Weiss Promised Sweeping Changes to the Division

After a dismal debut, ratings for the beleaguered newsroom have not recovered.

Weiss spearheaded layoffs of about 100 employees in October as part of a massive round of "restructuring" cuts, and now she reportedly has her sights set on a total revamp of the famed newsmagazine 60 Minutes, which is still the top-rated news program on television.

According to Status with Oliver Darcy, the CBS News boss had previously been talked out of making major changes midseason, but with the show's summer hiatus approaching, she's preparing to make her move. And worried staffers are already bracing for what’s to come.

"No one knows what to expect," one source told Status, describing a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the newsroom as the current season heads toward its May finale.

CBS News president Tom Cibrowski and other senior leaders ultimately stepped in, persuading Weiss to hold off on any changes until the end of the season. But after that, one insider shared Weiss plans to "blow it up as soon as the season is over."