Emotional Savannah Chrisley Admits Feeling 'Lost' Without Charlie Kirk After His Horrific Assassination in TPUSA Speech — 'The Loss That You Never Saw Coming'

Chrisley acknowledged the deep loss many in the room were feeling, admitting she’s struggled with it herself.

"I know some of you have walked into Turning Point events since Charlie's death and felt lost, because I have too," she said.

"Charlie was the face of Turning Point. He was the guy who walked onto a hostile campus by himself, sat on a folding chair, and said, 'Prove me wrong.' And now he's gone," the 28-year-old added.