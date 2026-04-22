Emotional Savannah Chrisley Admits Feeling 'Lost' Without Charlie Kirk After His Horrific Assassination in TPUSA Speech — 'The Loss That You Never Saw Coming'
April 22 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Savannah Chrisley got emotional while addressing a Turning Point USA crowd, opening up about the void left by Charlie Kirk's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The reality star didn't hold back as she urged attendees to push forward even when it feels impossible.
'He Was the Face of Turning Point'
Chrisley acknowledged the deep loss many in the room were feeling, admitting she’s struggled with it herself.
"I know some of you have walked into Turning Point events since Charlie's death and felt lost, because I have too," she said.
"Charlie was the face of Turning Point. He was the guy who walked onto a hostile campus by himself, sat on a folding chair, and said, 'Prove me wrong.' And now he's gone," the 28-year-old added.
'Growth Does Not Live in Comfort'
Despite the grief, Chrisley challenged the audience to step outside their comfort zones and carry on Kirk's legacy.
"So I'm going to challenge you tonight the same way I challenge myself every single day since his death," she continued.
Chrisley added, "Growth does not live in comfort. Growth lives in the room you don't want to walk into. The loss that you never saw coming. The moment everything you built your life around falls apart, and you get up anyway."
Charlie Kirk Gave Savannah Chrisley 'A Voice'
Chrisley has also reflected on the brief but meaningful friendship she shared with Kirk before his sudden death.
Speaking on her podcast, Unlocked, on September 16, 2025, she revealed the two had only recently grown close after she became part of the Turning Point community.
"Charlie gave me a voice to share my story, and I will forever be grateful for that," she said, noting she had "just started to get to know" him and his family.
Chrisley admitted she was "heartbroken" following his death on September 10, which left behind his wife, Erika, and their two young children.
Savannah Chrisley Praises Erika Kirk
She also shared an emotional glimpse into her connection with Erika, revealing a heartfelt message she received from her just months before the tragedy.
"I can't help but think of Erika and the kids," she said, recalling how she reached out in the aftermath, only to revisit a previous text Erika had sent her praising her strength and encouraging her faith.
Describing Erika as "the epitome of a God-fearing, loving person, woman, mother," Savannah added, "that's the type of woman that I want to be."
She went on to praise Erika's composure following her husband's death, admitting she was stunned by her public strength.
"In her first speech, I was in shock. It was like a Jackie Kennedy moment. She was so poised," Chrisley said, adding that watching Erika "praise Jesus during the hardest time of her life" pushed her to deepen her own faith.