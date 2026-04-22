Trump Counterterrorism Official Accused of Having Secret Account on Sugar Daddy Website — Alleged Ex Claims He Spent $30K on 'Vacations' and 'Jewelry'

A Trump counterterrorism official is under investigation after her ex reported her as a potential "security risk" due to her alleged activity on a sugar daddy website, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia Varvaro, 29, who was appointed as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism in May 2025, had her alleged account exposed by a business executive only known as "Robert B.," who claimed he spent between tens of thousands of dollars on her throughout their three-month relationship.