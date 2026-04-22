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Home > News > scandal

Trump Counterterrorism Official Accused of Having Secret Account on Sugar Daddy Website — Alleged Ex Claims He Spent $30K on 'Vacations' and 'Jewelry'

Julia Varvaro works as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism
Source: @drjuliavarvaro/x

Julia Varvaro works as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism.

April 22 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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A Trump counterterrorism official is under investigation after her ex reported her as a potential "security risk" due to her alleged activity on a sugar daddy website, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia Varvaro, 29, who was appointed as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism in May 2025, had her alleged account exposed by a business executive only known as "Robert B.," who claimed he spent between tens of thousands of dollars on her throughout their three-month relationship.

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'I Swiped Right'

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Julia Varvaro is under investigation at DHS.
Source: @juliavarvaro/LinkedIn

Julia Varvaro is under investigation at DHS.

According to Robert, he first discovered Varvaro on Hinge – a popular dating app centered around finding long-term relationships.

"She was attractive and I swiped right," he told the Daily Mail.

The two reportedly hit it off, and as their relationship progressed, Robert swept her away on a number of romantic getaways to Italy, Aruba, San Diego and South Carolina.

Over their short fling, he claimed he spent $30,000-$40,000 on pricey jewelry, handbags, shopping sprees and vacations.

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However, things swiftly spiraled downward when she allegedly told him that she had paid off her college debt with the help of sugar daddies in the past.

"I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship," Robert said, according to the outlet. "She also told me directly that the $40,000 worth of jewelry on her wrists and ears are all trophies from her sugar daddies."

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Official Complaint Filed

Robert B. filed an official complaint against Julia Varvaro.
Source: @drjuliavarvaro/x

Robert B. filed an official complaint against Julia Varvaro.

Aware of her job, Robert made an official complaint with the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General and told them she had a profile on a sugar daddy website called Seeking.

"I believe that she's under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk," he said in his complaint.

Varvaro allegedly used the same photo on her Instagram and went by the name "Alessia" on the Seeking profile seen by Daily Mail. In her bio, she reportedly described herself as "flirty, fun, and fond of sultry spaces – mysterious lounges, velvet shadows, wine in hand," and said she was "drawn to a masculine man who's attentive, protective, and quietly playful for mutually beneficial experiences."

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While this could be seen as a harmless off-work activity to some, ex-CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos explained that "allegations of a sugar daddy relationship and unreported income from that relationship are serious issues for DHS security personnel that need to be resolved."

He also questioned "what kind of vetting" was done before giving her the job.

"She would have been subject to a full background investigation," he added. "How did this not come up?"

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Julia Varvaro Denies Allegations

Julia Varvaro denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
Source: Julia Varvaro/Instagram

Julia Varvaro denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

As for Varvaro, she staunchly denied any wrongdoing.

"I didn't know it was bad to go on vacation with your boyfriend," she said, seemingly referring to her frequent getaways with Robert. "We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don't know what's the problem with that."

"This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting crap together. And it's just really weird," she continued. "If we made a story about every failed short relationship in DC, this town would implode. I thought it was a great relationship until we just didn't work and that was it."

On Wednesday, April 22, an official confirmed that Varvaro had been put on "administration leave as a result of the investigation" and is "no longer serving in her capacity as a Deputy Assistant Secretary at DHS."

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