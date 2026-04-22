EXCLUSIVE: Royal Fans Deeply Concerned for King Charles After Monarch's 'Unsteady' Appearance in Late Queen's 100th Birthday Tribute Video — Cancer Is 'Obviously Taking Its Toll'

The 77-year-old monarch has been battling the disease for more than two years, and has a four-day state visit to the U.S. very soon.

Royal fans are bracing for the worst for ailing King Charles III , after the cancer-stricken monarch appeared exhausted and “unsteady” in a video tribute marking what would have been his late mother Queen Elizabeth II ’s 100th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The tribute video included a shot of the queen's second to last Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

Charles made no mention of his own health battle in the video released on The Royal Family's social media channels on April 21.

"My family and I pause to reflect on the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all and to celebrate anew the many blessings of her memory," the king began, while his eyes looked bleary and heavy.

Charles appeared on screen for much of the video, which was interspersed with highlights from his mother's life, including a long shot of the queen during one of her final Buckingham Palace balcony appearances at Trooping the Color in June 2022, alongside the other working members of the royal family.

Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96.

The king reiterated his "own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all," while striving "together towards a better, happier tomorrow, one rooted in peace, justice, prosperity, and security."

Charles signed off, "God bless you, darling Mama. You remain forever in our hearts and prayers."