EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Snubs Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in 100th Birthday Tribute to Late Mom Queen Elizabeth II While Highlighting Prince William & Kate Middleton

The Wales family was front and center alongside the queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony with fellow senior royals during her Diamond Jubilee celebration in June 2022. The Sussexes were absent from the video, having left royal life in 2020. They had been in London for the jubilee celebrations, but were not allowed on the balcony.

Charles spent much of the video looking into the camera, speaking lovingly about his mother. He reflected on how, in her first public broadcast at the age of 14, a then-Princess Elizabeth shared how "we can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."

The king noted, "So young or old and whatever our differences, let us therefore seek to follow this example as we make today not the marking of a milestone felt absence but the celebration of a life well-lived and a legacy of hope as we strive together towards a better, happier tomorrow."