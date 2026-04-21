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EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Snubs Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in 100th Birthday Tribute to Late Mom Queen Elizabeth II While Highlighting Prince William & Kate Middleton

Photo of King Charles, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

King Charles left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of the Queen's 100th birthday tribute, despite including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

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April 21 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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King Charles made it crystal clear in his tribute to late mom Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her 100th birthday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are firmly out of the royal fold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The monarch snubbed the duplicitous duo while highlighting Prince William, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children in a three-minute video on April 21 to remember the late queen.

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King Charles Shares Moving Tribute Video to Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II

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Photo of Royal Family
Source: MEGA

The video featured the royal family on the balcony at the 2022 Trooping the color as seen above.

The Wales family was front and center alongside the queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony with fellow senior royals during her Diamond Jubilee celebration in June 2022. The Sussexes were absent from the video, having left royal life in 2020. They had been in London for the jubilee celebrations, but were not allowed on the balcony.

Charles spent much of the video looking into the camera, speaking lovingly about his mother. He reflected on how, in her first public broadcast at the age of 14, a then-Princess Elizabeth shared how "we can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."

The king noted, "So young or old and whatever our differences, let us therefore seek to follow this example as we make today not the marking of a milestone felt absence but the celebration of a life well-lived and a legacy of hope as we strive together towards a better, happier tomorrow."

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Now Just 'Footnotes'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle were booed when participating in one of the queen's platinum jubilee events in 2022.

Royal fans on Reddit predicted Harry and Markle would be irate about the video snub.

"No Harry and Meghan on that balcony. They will be absolutely livid in Montecito," one person wrote.

"I'm glad they didn’t show Harry and Meghan. Those two made the Queen’s last years full of stress. It would be unfair to her memory to pretend that all was well between them," a second user shared.

"Knowing that near the end of her life, she was heartbroken by her grandson and his hustling wife is so upsetting; they don’t deserve a mention, let alone an appearance," a third said about the queen's birthday tribute video.

A fourth user noted, "Harry’s a footnote. Meghan is a footnote’s plus one."

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Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Markle just returned from a disastrous faux royal tour of Australia.

While at home and isolated in Montecito, California, Harry allegedly sent flowers to the Queen's grave at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, one of the Sussexes' preferred media outlets reported.

Meanwhile, Markle was back in full promo mode, pushing $64 As Ever Mother’s Day candles on Instagram, complete with nods to their children’s royal titles.

The duo just returned from a faux-royal trip to Australia, where both failed to sell out events as paid guest speakers.

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Royal Family Gathers for Celebration of Late Queen's 100th Birthday

Photo of the Royal Family
Source: MEGA

The queen's nearest and dearest gathered at Buckingham Palace to remember the late monarch on her 100th birthday.

All the senior working royals reconvened at Buckingham Palace after carrying out a slate of commemorative duties across London, coming together to honor the late queen on what would have been her milestone birthday.

The tightly knit group then gathered for an elegant cocktail reception with guests from Elizabeth’s beloved charities, complete with a birthday cake in tribute to the revered monarch.

The nine senior working royals, spanning from the youngest with 43-year-old William, to the 90-year-old Duke of Kent, clustered around King Charles and Queen Camilla in a polished group photo shared across the Royal Family’s official Instagram, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales’ accounts.

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