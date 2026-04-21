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Home > News > Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue May Skip Court Appearance: Adult Content Star Says She'd Rather Have Her 'Hands Tied Behind' Her Back — As She Faces Jail for X-Rated Stunt

Bonnie Blue was charged after simulating an adult act outside of the Indonesian embassy.
Source: @bonniebluelinks/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue was charged after simulating an adult act outside of the Indonesian embassy.

April 21 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Bonnie Blue was charged with outraging public decency after pulling an X-rated stunt in the UK that could land her in jail – but the adult content creator remains nonchalant as her court date approaches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former OnlyFans model, 26, is scheduled to appear at the Westminster Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, April 22, months after she posted a video of her mimicking a sexual act outside of the Indonesian embassy in London.

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Bonnie Blue Teases Skipping Court

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Bonnie Blue teased that she would not show up to court on April 22.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Blue teased that she would not show up to court on April 22.

One day before her court date, Blue – born Tia Billinger – seemingly implied that she would be skipping the legal proceedings entirely in favor of more adult activities.

"Hey boys, I have been cooperating with the police and tomorrow is my court date, but I’d rather have my hands tied behind my back by someone at Westminster University instead of Westminster Magistrates Court," she teased in a statement published by Us Weekly. "So uni boys, see you tomorrow, and to the boys in blue, uni students do it better."

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Inside Bonnie Blue's Bizarre Embassy Stunt

Bonnie Blue is known for the shocking stunts pulled in her adult content.
Source: @bonniebluelinks/INSTAGRAM

Bonnie Blue is known for the shocking stunts pulled in her adult content.

Blue's wild stunt came three months after she was deported from Bali for allegedly filming sexual acts there. While it's legal in the UK and the U.S., it is illegal on the Indonesian island to produce or distribute pornography.

The highly controversial adult content star appeared to rebel against the decision by simulating oral s-- outside of the embassy while holding an Indonesian flag.

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Bonnie Blue was deported from Bali for allegedly filming adult content.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue was deported from Bali for allegedly filming adult content.

"Yes, I got arrested in Bali for filming," she allegedly explained to her fans in a since-deleted video. "So, I thought it was about time I came to the embassy so they could watch it in person."

Following her charge, Blue said that she was "feeling fine" as she promoted even more of her X-rated online content. "I’m going to reveal and answer all the questions regarding me being charged in my latest gangbang video," she said in March. "It will be a very explicit video."

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Bonnie Blue's 'Cattle Breeding' Mission and Fake Pregnancy

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Bonnie Blue confessed to faking her pregnancy.
Source: @bonnieblue/YouTube

Bonnie Blue confessed to faking her pregnancy.

This is only one more in a string of controversial sexual stunts Blue has pulled in recent months.

On February 7, Blue took part in a "cattle breeding mission" at a London mansion where she allegedly slept with 400 different men. It had originally been scheduled for January, but she had the date moved because she claimed it was the "wrong time of the month" for her to attempt to get pregnant.

Roughly two weeks later, the model seemingly confirmed she was expecting in a video shared on her YouTube channel. Over the month that followed, she documented her alleged pregnancy journey and doctor visits, but critical fans assumed that she was lying due to the timing and the fact that she appeared to be wearing a fake baby bump in some videos and images.

Finally, Blue admitted to the ruse near the end of March.

"So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait," she said, according to the Mirror. "Because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million ($1.3 million) better off."

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