Bonnie Blue May Skip Court Appearance: Adult Content Star Says She'd Rather Have Her 'Hands Tied Behind' Her Back — As She Faces Jail for X-Rated Stunt

This is only one more in a string of controversial sexual stunts Blue has pulled in recent months.

On February 7, Blue took part in a "cattle breeding mission" at a London mansion where she allegedly slept with 400 different men. It had originally been scheduled for January, but she had the date moved because she claimed it was the "wrong time of the month" for her to attempt to get pregnant.

Roughly two weeks later, the model seemingly confirmed she was expecting in a video shared on her YouTube channel. Over the month that followed, she documented her alleged pregnancy journey and doctor visits, but critical fans assumed that she was lying due to the timing and the fact that she appeared to be wearing a fake baby bump in some videos and images.

Finally, Blue admitted to the ruse near the end of March.

"So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait," she said, according to the Mirror. "Because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million ($1.3 million) better off."