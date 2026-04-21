First Review: 'MICHAEL' Branded 'Bland and Barely Competent Daytime TV Movie' as Much-Hyped Biopic is Trashed For Sanitized Version of King of Pop's Life

The heavily hyped new movie, simply titled Michael, is being bashed for shying away from addressing the troubled singer's pop culture downfall.

Instead, the film starts with Jackson's time in the Jackson 5, followed by his solo success. It ends in the mid-1980s, safely before needing to dramatize the singer's child abuse allegations and bizarre idiosyncrasies.

That caused many critics to beat it down.

"Michael is produced by several of his relatives and close associates, so no one expected it to be a searing portrait of the controversial star. But it's still surprising that they've made such a bland and barely competent daytime TV movie," said the BBC's Nicholas Barber.

He then went in for the kill, laying out his opinion in black or white: "This saccharine, reverential biopic about controversial music legend Michael Jackson is set to be one of the worst films of 2026 – removing everything that might be deemed dramatic."