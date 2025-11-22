EXCLUSIVE: New Michael Jackson Biopic Blasted for 'Erasing' Child Sex Abuse Scandal From Tragic King of Pop's Life
Nov. 22 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Michael Jackson has been thrust back into the center of controversy from beyond the grave as a new biopic is accused of airbrushing the child sex abuse allegations that shaped much of his public life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The film, titled Michael and due for release next April, has already broken viewership records for its trailer, but criticism is mounting over claims the $150million production sidesteps the most fraught chapter in the scandal-plagued singer's story.
Airbrushing the Scandal
It traces Jackson's rise from his Jackson 5 childhood to global superstardom.
Yet some close to the Billie Jean hitmaker, who died in 2009 aged 50, say the filmmakers have ignored accusations that continue to divide audiences nearly two decades after his 2005 acquittal in a 14-week abuse trial.
Matt Fiddes, 46, a British former bodyguard and longtime friend of Jackson, said the biopic fails to acknowledge the allegations that dogged the star.
He hit out: "Look, I've been Michael's biggest supporter, but you can't just airbrush out this part of his life. Michael was a huge mentor to me, and he would want the truth out there."
Fiddes previously insisted that all accusations against Jackson were "proven untrue," but now says the film's omissions undermine its credibility.
Family Distancing Themselves
Fiddes's criticism comes as Jackson's daughter Paris, 27, has distanced herself from the project, reportedly believing the portrayal has been overly sanitized.
"I totally agree with Paris," Fiddes responded.
He added fans fear the biopic may not capture the private struggles Jackson faced, nor the "vultures after his huge wealth" who the singer battled behind the scenes.
The Michael trailer's release – which drew 150 million views in a matter of days – arrives amid a renewed wave of music biopics, following films about Freddie Mercury, Amy Winehouse, Bob Dylan, and others.
Yet Jackson's story carries a weight unmatched by many of his contemporaries.
It has been only six years since Leaving Neverland, the documentary in which two men alleged Jackson abused them as children, and nine since Michael Jackson's Journey from Motown to Off the Wall re-examined his artistic evolution.
Jackson Continues to Dominate Years After His Death
Jackson remained a powerful cultural force even after the allegations emerged, with his estate continuing to deny all claims.
His songs still dominate streaming platforms – Thriller has returned to the Billboard Hot 100, making him the first artist with Top 10 hits across six decades – and his brand sustains Las Vegas shows and a hit Broadway musical.
Industry analysts say the biopic is set to spark intense debate.
Dan Green, professor of entertainment management at Carnegie Mellon University, said, "I would not want to bet against people's love of Michael Jackson. I think there's going to be a lot of interest around it, and I would expect it to do really well."
He pointed to the sustained success of Jackson-themed productions and predicted substantial public interest in the film.
Behind-the-Scenes Decisions
The biopic stars Jaafar Jackson, 29, Jackson's nephew and son of Jermaine, and is directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for Training Day.
Producer Graham King, who oversaw Bohemian Rhapsody, has said he aims to deliver "a film like they've never seen before." He added, "When you mention his name, everyone has an opinion."
Filmmakers recently reshot the final third of the movie after legal complications involving a decades-old settlement with Jordan Chandler, whose allegations against Jackson in 1994 led to a $23million out-of-court agreement. It remains unclear how directly the film will address the claims or their aftermath.
Behind the scenes, estate advisers view Michael as a strategic vehicle for renewing the singer's cultural relevance. Jeff Jampol, a consultant to the Jackson estate, said a theatrically released biopic offers the "best possible vehicle" for advancing an artist's legacy.
But even he acknowledged the central question facing audiences and filmmakers.
He asked: "What story does the director of the Michael Jackson biopic want to tell?"
Jampol added: "And in telling that story, will it include any allegations, will it include his relationship with his father? Will it include his death, or his doctor, Conrad Murray? I don't know. We will find out."
A source said: "Matt is right – a biopic that glosses over Michael's sex scandal is not a biopic of his life."