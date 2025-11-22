EXCLUSIVE: New Michael Jackson Biopic Blasted for 'Erasing' Child Sex Abuse Scandal From Tragic King of Pop's Life

It traces Jackson's rise from his Jackson 5 childhood to global superstardom.

Yet some close to the Billie Jean hitmaker, who died in 2009 aged 50, say the filmmakers have ignored accusations that continue to divide audiences nearly two decades after his 2005 acquittal in a 14-week abuse trial.

Matt Fiddes, 46, a British former bodyguard and longtime friend of Jackson, said the biopic fails to acknowledge the allegations that dogged the star.

He hit out: "Look, I've been Michael's biggest supporter, but you can't just airbrush out this part of his life. Michael was a huge mentor to me, and he would want the truth out there."

Fiddes previously insisted that all accusations against Jackson were "proven untrue," but now says the film's omissions undermine its credibility.