EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles Used Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday Tribute to 'Unleash Very Unsubtle Dig' at Shamed Brother Andrew Windsor

In the message, Charles reflected on her legacy and the challenges of the present day, as Britain faces a cost-of-living crisis and the ripple effects of ongoing international chaos, including the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

The address also comes amid continued scrutiny of the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, whose links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have left him exiled from public royal life.

In his speech, Charles said: "Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled (Queen Elizabeth) deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon."

He also recalled his mother's early wartime broadcast, quoting her words: "We can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."

The King added the 100th birthday anniversary was a moment to celebrate "a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope," describing Elizabeth as "wholly devoted to the people she served."