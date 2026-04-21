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EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles Used Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday Tribute to 'Unleash Very Unsubtle Dig' at Shamed Brother Andrew Windsor

Photo of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth
Source: @The Royal Family Channel/Youtube; Mega

King Charles may have thrown some shade at his shamed brother.

April 21 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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King Charles used a solemn tribute marking what would have been his mother's 100th birthday today to reflect on "troubled" modern times – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the remarks carried an unmistakable subtext linked not only to global conflict but to scandal within the royal family, including the fallout surrounding his disgraced brother.

The 77-year-old monarch delivered a recorded address from Balmoral in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022.

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Source: @The Royal Family Channel/Youtube

King Charles delivered a recorded address from Balmoral to mark his mother's 100th birthday.

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King Charles Reflects On Queen Elizabeths Legacy

Photo of King Charles
Source: @The Royal Family Channel/Youtube

The King reflected on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 in 2022.

In the message, Charles reflected on her legacy and the challenges of the present day, as Britain faces a cost-of-living crisis and the ripple effects of ongoing international chaos, including the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

The address also comes amid continued scrutiny of the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, whose links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have left him exiled from public royal life.

In his speech, Charles said: "Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled (Queen Elizabeth) deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon."

He also recalled his mother's early wartime broadcast, quoting her words: "We can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."

The King added the 100th birthday anniversary was a moment to celebrate "a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope," describing Elizabeth as "wholly devoted to the people she served."

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'This Was Him Unleashing a Very Unsubtle Dig at Andrew'

Photo of Andrew Windsor and King Charles
Source: Mega

Insiders linked the King’s comments about 'troubled times' to the ongoing scandals surrounding his shamed brother.

While aides insisted the remarks were broad in scope, sources suggested the language was carefully chosen.

One insider told us: "The reference to troubled times wasn't just about wars or economic pressures – it also reflects ongoing issues closer to home, particularly the reputational damage caused by Andrew and the shadow of the Epstein scandal."

A palace aide added: "It may not name individuals, but the implication is there – the King is signaling awareness of how those controversies have affected the monarchy's standing. It was his way of addressing the elephant in the room, so to speak.

"He did not say much, but the royals never do. But make no mistake, this was him unleashing a very unsubtle dig at Andrew."

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Royal Family Navigates Internal Tensions And Health

Photo of King Charles and Queen Camill
Source: Mega

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended an exhibition of the late Queen's wardrobe at Buckingham Palace.

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The address struck an optimistic tone overall, echoing Elizabeth's enduring belief in resilience and public service. The tribute forms part of a wider series of commemorations, including a new garden in Regent's Park and plans for a permanent national memorial.

Charles and Queen Camilla, 78, attended an exhibition of Elizabeth's wardrobe at Buckingham Palace, where crowds gathered to show support. The royal calendar also includes a forthcoming visit to the United States, where Charles is expected to address Congress on shared global challenges.

Observers noted the King's comments come at a time when the royal family continues to navigate internal tensions as well as public expectations.

Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, remain estranged from the royals following their departure from The Firm in 2020, while Charles is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

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Photo of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth
Source: Mega

The King praised his mother for her total devotion to the people she served throughout her reign.

A further source said the speech reflected a balancing act between tribute and quiet acknowledgment of strain.

They said: "There's a deliberate duality in the message – honoring the Queen's steadiness while subtly recognizing that the institution she led is facing pressures she rarely allowed to surface publicly. It's a way of addressing reality without abandoning that sense of continuity she embodied."

The anniversary has prompted renewed reflection on Elizabeth's long reign, with public polling continuing to show strong approval of her legacy and enduring influence across Britain and the Commonwealth.

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