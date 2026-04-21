EXCLUSIVE: WEE-n Elizabeth! Radar Exposes Plot to Transform Queen Tribute Garden Into 'Anti-Monarchist River of Urine Protest'
April 21 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
The new garden opened by Princess Anne today in honor of her late mother's legacy is set to be targeted by anti-monarchist activists intent on seeing The Firm broken up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Regent's Park was unveiled on what would have been the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022.
New Garden Honors Queen Elizabeths Lasting Legacy
The ceremony forms part of a wider program of commemorations, including a national memorial planned for St James's Park and a reception at Buckingham Palace attended by senior members of the royal family.
The garden itself has been designed as a reflective space, featuring a straight promenade symbolizing loyalty and service, alongside wildlife-friendly plantings such as magnolia and Narcissus Diamond Jubilee.
In a televised address marking the anniversary, King Charles III reflected on his mother's legacy and the challenges of the present day.
He said: "Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon."
He also recalled his mother's early wartime broadcast, quoting her words: "We can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."
Security Concerns Rise Over Potential Protest Activity
While the official tone of the commemorations has focused on remembrance and continuity, sources told us security concerns have been quietly raised.
One insider said: "There are fears the new garden will become a focal point for anti-monarchist activists who want to stage a highly visible protest."
"Some discussions have referenced deliberately provocative acts designed to undermine the symbolism of the tribute, with plotters saying they want to keep peeing on it so much it turns into a river of urine.
"It's rather disgusting, but these demonstrators want to make a statement and are essentially planning a 'mass pee'ing' to defile the garden."
Symbolic Design Aims To Enhance Urban Biodiversity
The garden's design – incorporating meadows, hedgerows and a new pond – is intended to enhance biodiversity while offering a contemplative space for visitors.
It sits within a broader effort to commemorate Elizabeth's reign through lasting landmarks, reflecting a tradition of marking royal milestones with public works. Plans for the permanent memorial, led by architect Norman Foster, will be unveiled alongside the anniversary events.
A further source suggested the planned pee protest plans reflect broader tensions surrounding the monarchy's role.
They said: "There is a strand of activism that sees events like this as opportunities to challenge the institution itself. The idea is to disrupt not just the ceremony but the whole Firm – and to turn a moment of tribute into a statement against the monarchy's continued existence."
Public Spaces Transformed For Royal Anniversary Commemoration
Alongside the garden opening, Charles and Queen Camilla, 78, have hosted engagements including an exhibition of Elizabeth's wardrobe at Buckingham Palace.
Public reaction to the anniversary has remained largely positive, with recent polling indicating strong support for Elizabeth's legacy.
However, the emergence of potential protest activity highlights the continuing debate over the monarchy's place in modern Britain – as the royal family seeks to present a unified front in honoring its longest-reigning sovereign.
A statement on the new website for the garden said it will be open to the public from April 27. It added: "We are creating a new garden in The Regent's Park to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
"The garden will transform a disused plant nursery into a beautiful tranquil two-acre garden, with significant benefits to nature… the site once grew shrubs and plants for London's eight Royal Parks but following the opening of the Hyde Park Nursery in 2018, it was decommissioned. This site will return two acres of public green space to central London."