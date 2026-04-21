EXCLUSIVE: WEE-n Elizabeth! Radar Exposes Plot to Transform Queen Tribute Garden Into 'Anti-Monarchist River of Urine Protest'

The ceremony forms part of a wider program of commemorations, including a national memorial planned for St James's Park and a reception at Buckingham Palace attended by senior members of the royal family.

The garden itself has been designed as a reflective space, featuring a straight promenade symbolizing loyalty and service, alongside wildlife-friendly plantings such as magnolia and Narcissus Diamond Jubilee.

In a televised address marking the anniversary, King Charles III reflected on his mother's legacy and the challenges of the present day.

He said: "Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon."

He also recalled his mother's early wartime broadcast, quoting her words: "We can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."