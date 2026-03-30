Princess Anne's Brutal Assessment of Megan Markle's 'Red Carpet Fever' Revealed: 'Nothing… Would Deter her Search for the Spotlight'

It was at the premiere that Harry and Markle claimed they were using the event to "pitch" her skills in Hollywood.

"You know she does voiceovers," the prince said, clearly, to Iger, who looked surprised and responded, "Oh, really?"

"Did you know that? You seem surprised," Harry pressed on, adding about his wife, "She’s really interested."

As Markle responded, "That’s why we’re here – is the pitch!" Iger responded, "Sure. We’d love to try."

The move by the then-working royals was slammed by some in the UK at the time, with Piers Morgan sharing the video and grousing, "The more you watch this, the more cringe-making it gets. Especially when you know Harry missed a big Royal Marines (he's their Captain General) memorial service to be at this Lion King premiere, hustling his wife's voiceover skill."

The former Suits star later landed a voice-over deal with Disney, where she narrated the 2020 documentary Elephant.