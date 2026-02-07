EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Anne is Leading Royal Family's 'Ultra-Secretive Back Andrew' Campaign as Fears Grow Over Mental Health of Shamed Ex-Duke of York

Another insider framed Anne's efforts as protective rather than defiant.

They added: "From her perspective, the situation has moved far beyond what she considers just or reasonable.

"She feels their late mother would have expected the matter to be managed quietly and with a degree of compassion, and that this ultra-secretive Back Andrew effort is about limiting further personal harm rather than rewriting the past."

The push has reportedly opened a rift with Queen Camilla, 78, who is said to support a hard line to protect the royal family.

"She simply cannot understand why Anne is choosing to stand up for behavior she regards as beyond defense," a source said.

"As far as Camilla is concerned, any move to ease the pressure on Andrew or Sarah is something that must be resisted at all costs."

According to insiders, the dispute has reignited long-standing personal tensions between Anne and Camilla dating back to the 1970s, when both were linked to Andrew Parker Bowles, now 86.

An insider said, "There is a great deal of unresolved history between them. Although they managed to keep it buried for years, this episode has reopened old wounds.

"Anne believes Camilla is overstepping her role, while Camilla sees Anne as unable to separate family loyalty from sound judgment."