Hollywood Revolt: 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Massive Marketing Campaign 'Degrading Film's Legacy' — as Starbucks Tie-in Leaves Strange Taste
April 21 2026, Published 6:21 p.m. ET
The buzz around The Devil Wears Prada 2 is impossible to escape, but not everyone is loving it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Instead of excitement, the film's massive marketing rollout is sparking backlash, with critics arguing the campaign has gone overboard and risks tarnishing the legacy of the beloved original.
Marketing Takeover
Nowhere is the saturation more obvious than New York's JFK Airport, according to Salon.
Travelers passing through Terminal 8 have reported being surrounded by ads at nearly every turn — from moving walkways lined with the film's logo to towering digital displays blasting trailers on repeat.
Massive wraparound billboards featuring stars like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway dominate escalators, while LED screens placed just feet apart create what some have described as a full-blown "parade" of promotion.
With thousands of passengers passing through daily, critics say the placement feels less like standard advertising and more like an unavoidable corporate takeover.
Brand Overload
Beyond airports, the film's reach extends into nearly every corner of consumer culture.
The sequel is tied to a long list of brand partnerships, including Starbucks, Coca-Cola, Target, Old Navy, Grey Goose and TRESemmé — part of a sweeping cross-promotional strategy driven by its distributor, Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.
From themed drinks to clothing collections, the collaborations have sparked criticism that the film is being packaged as a product line rather than a cinematic event.
Some fashion tie-ins have drawn particular ridicule, with critics slamming certain merchandise as cheap, off-brand, and disconnected from the original film’s polished aesthetic.
Nostalgia Sells
Marketing for the sequel leans heavily on familiar moments from the original The Devil Wears Prada, including iconic quotes, fashion callbacks, and fan-favorite characters.
But critics argue the campaign reveals surprisingly little about the sequel’s actual storyline.
Instead, trailers and promos appear designed to trigger recognition, focusing on sharp one-liners and visual throwbacks rather than introducing a fresh narrative; a move some say caters to fans of the film's image, not its substance.
Legacy on the Line
The original film earned lasting acclaim for its sharp script, layered themes and standout performances, becoming a cultural staple over the past two decades.
Now, some fear that legacy is being diluted.
Critics argue the sheer volume of branding — from airport takeovers to product tie-ins — reduces the story to a commercial vehicle, stripping away the sophistication that made it endure.
As one observer put it, the campaign feels less like a celebration and more like an in-universe joke the original film itself would have mocked.