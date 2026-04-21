Hollywood Revolt: 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Massive Marketing Campaign 'Degrading Film's Legacy' — as Starbucks Tie-in Leaves Strange Taste

Nowhere is the saturation more obvious than New York's JFK Airport, according to Salon.

Travelers passing through Terminal 8 have reported being surrounded by ads at nearly every turn — from moving walkways lined with the film's logo to towering digital displays blasting trailers on repeat.

Massive wraparound billboards featuring stars like Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway dominate escalators, while LED screens placed just feet apart create what some have described as a full-blown "parade" of promotion.

With thousands of passengers passing through daily, critics say the placement feels less like standard advertising and more like an unavoidable corporate takeover.