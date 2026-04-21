'Hidden Leg Brace': Trump Faces Fresh Health Fears as One-time MAGA Allies Lead Call For Sensational 25th Amendment Removal

"Seems like he is trying to stabilize himself to prevent a fall. This can often be a sign of dementia," one person suggested on X, as another added, "Could also be a diaper issue, but more likely dementia-related."

A third user went off, "Stability appears to be an issue…he’s trying to stop the world from crashing down on him. A little too late," while others speculated Trump was wearing a "hidden leg brace."

"Looks like his leg braces are malfunctioning again," a commentator noted, as another quipped, "It eases the pain in his cankles to stand like a tripod."

Trump, who needed his wife Melania's help to walk down the White House steps on Easter and who was clueless about what a "corner store" is, has sparked so much concern that some of his former allies have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.