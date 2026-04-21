'Hidden Leg Brace': Trump Faces Fresh Health Fears as One-time MAGA Allies Lead Call For Sensational 25th Amendment Removal
April 21 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again sparked health concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time after the president decided to adopt a strange stance while speaking to reporters on April 17.
After disembarking Air Force One in Phoenix, Arizona, the 79-year-old planted his feet wide apart on the tarmac and kept his arms straight down by his side, a stance that was quick to be called out on social media, with many claiming Trump is suffering from major health issues.
'This Can Often Be a Sign of Dementia'
"Seems like he is trying to stabilize himself to prevent a fall. This can often be a sign of dementia," one person suggested on X, as another added, "Could also be a diaper issue, but more likely dementia-related."
A third user went off, "Stability appears to be an issue…he’s trying to stop the world from crashing down on him. A little too late," while others speculated Trump was wearing a "hidden leg brace."
"Looks like his leg braces are malfunctioning again," a commentator noted, as another quipped, "It eases the pain in his cankles to stand like a tripod."
Trump, who needed his wife Melania's help to walk down the White House steps on Easter and who was clueless about what a "corner store" is, has sparked so much concern that some of his former allies have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.
After the controversial president said an entire civilization would die during his vicious rant on Iran, one-time MAGA loyalist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, took to X to blast Trump.
"25TH AMENDMENT!" she raged at the time. "Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
She later said on CNN, "How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered? That's not tough rhetoric. It's insanity," and explained booting Trump from office.
“I know it’s a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through. But the conversation needs to be had," the former rep. stated.
Calls for 'Mad King Trump' to Be Removed
"I know it’s a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through. But the conversation needs to be had," the former rep. stated.
Candace Owens, whom Trump labeled "really dumb and mentally ill," also bashed the former reality star over the war in Iran.
"This is a satanic administration," the conservative podcaster raged. "We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed."
Trump's Former Allies Go Off on President
Trump's brutal threat against Iran and its person also ruffled Megyn Kelly's feathers, as she urged the president to act like a "normal human."
She said: "I don't know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I'm just– I'm sick of it. Can't he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president – '3D chess'– just shut up! F---ing shut up about that s---!"
"I am the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy and not freak out over his weird social media posts... but this is completely irresponsible and disgusting," Kelly noted. "This is wrong. It's wrong. He should not be doing it."
Despite calls for his removal due to his mental and physical health, Trump recently claimed there is nothing wrong with his brain.
"I'm the only president that ever taken a cognitive test," he declared during his Cabinet meeting on March 26. "I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people."
He boasted: "It wasn't hard for me..." and claimed he "took it three times. I aced it all three times."