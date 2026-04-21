Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Hidden Leg Brace': Trump Faces Fresh Health Fears as One-time MAGA Allies Lead Call For Sensational 25th Amendment Removal

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is seeing many of his former allies call for his removal amid fears his health is crumbling.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 21 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump has once again sparked health concerns, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time after the president decided to adopt a strange stance while speaking to reporters on April 17.

After disembarking Air Force One in Phoenix, Arizona, the 79-year-old planted his feet wide apart on the tarmac and kept his arms straight down by his side, a stance that was quick to be called out on social media, with many claiming Trump is suffering from major health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Can Often Be a Sign of Dementia'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump sparked health concerns once again, this time over a strange stance he adopted.

"Seems like he is trying to stabilize himself to prevent a fall. This can often be a sign of dementia," one person suggested on X, as another added, "Could also be a diaper issue, but more likely dementia-related."

A third user went off, "Stability appears to be an issue…he’s trying to stop the world from crashing down on him. A little too late," while others speculated Trump was wearing a "hidden leg brace."

"Looks like his leg braces are malfunctioning again," a commentator noted, as another quipped, "It eases the pain in his cankles to stand like a tripod."

Trump, who needed his wife Melania's help to walk down the White House steps on Easter and who was clueless about what a "corner store" is, has sparked so much concern that some of his former allies have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

Article continues below advertisement

After the controversial president said an entire civilization would die during his vicious rant on Iran, one-time MAGA loyalist, Marjorie Taylor Greene, took to X to blast Trump.

"25TH AMENDMENT!" she raged at the time. "Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."

The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.

She later said on CNN, "How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered? That's not tough rhetoric. It's insanity," and explained booting Trump from office.

“I know it’s a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through. But the conversation needs to be had," the former rep. stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Calls for 'Mad King Trump' to Be Removed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old health concerns have led his former allies to urged for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

"I know it’s a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through. But the conversation needs to be had," the former rep. stated.

Candace Owens, whom Trump labeled "really dumb and mentally ill," also bashed the former reality star over the war in Iran.

"This is a satanic administration," the conservative podcaster raged. "We all realize that satanic Zionists occupy the White House, and Congress needs to move to have the Mad King Trump removed."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Former Allies Go Off on President

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Former MAGA supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for Trump to be removed from office.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of King Charles and Donald Trump

REVEALED: What the King Really Thinks About Trump Ahead of State Visit — 'Charles Privately Despises His Presidential Host'

Photo of Bill Clinton, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Bill Clinton and Secret Service Agents Grilled Ted Danson Over His 'Intentions' with Mary Steenburgen at White House

Trump's brutal threat against Iran and its person also ruffled Megyn Kelly's feathers, as she urged the president to act like a "normal human."

She said: "I don't know about you, but I am sick of this s---! I'm just– I'm sick of it. Can't he just behave like a normal human? I mean, honestly, like the president – '3D chess'– just shut up! F---ing shut up about that s---!"

"I am the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy and not freak out over his weird social media posts... but this is completely irresponsible and disgusting," Kelly noted. "This is wrong. It's wrong. He should not be doing it."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly
Source: @Candaceowens/youtube; Megyn Kelly/YouTube

Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly have also turned their backs on the president.

Despite calls for his removal due to his mental and physical health, Trump recently claimed there is nothing wrong with his brain.

"I'm the only president that ever taken a cognitive test," he declared during his Cabinet meeting on March 26. "I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people."

He boasted: "It wasn't hard for me..." and claimed he "took it three times. I aced it all three times."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.