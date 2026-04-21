REVEALED: What the King Really Thinks About Trump Ahead of State Visit — 'Charles Privately Despises His Presidential Host'
April 21 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
King Charles III will be putting on a friendly face for Donald Trump on his upcoming state visit to the U.S., but privately the monarch "viscerally despises" the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown made the claim in a new article on Substack, noting that the monarch will handle matters publicly in his usual elegant and dignified manner.
King Charles Will 'Proceed Unfazed' If Trump Lays Into British PM
Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will arrive in Washington, D.C., on April 27 for a four-day trip celebrating the 250th anniversary of American independence.
Brown writes that Trump may put the king in the uncomfortable position of being present while bashing leftist British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, especially over his refusal to help the U.S. in its military action in Iran, but that Charles will handle it with aplomb.
"In the unlikely event the president in his speech trashes the British PM as a malingering ally, Charles will look down and fiddle with his gold signet ring, then proceed unfazed with an elegant oration about what was broken in 1776 quickly repaired…hands across the ocean in two world wars…shoring up of democracy at a time of peril," she claims.
'A Pleasing Opportunity' Amid Andrew's Scandals
"Whatever the tensions, the palace also sees it as a pleasing opportunity both to blur the frayed transatlantic reality and to big up the monarch at home," Brown writes about the positives for the king's visit to the U.S.
In the aftermath of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being stripped of all royal titles, followed by his arrest in February, it is Charles' time to remind the public of the monarchy's value.
"It reminds the UK that, for all the recent familial catastrophe with Andrew, its head of state is one of the few people in public life who still know how to behave," Brown observes.
"In his stoic ability to adhere to first principles amidst the chaos, Charles is the one-man equivalent of the Artemis astronauts. As king, he has found a way to be statesmanlike yet human, regal yet authentic. He shared his cancer journey with the public, while still performing 533 royal engagements in a single year," the former New Yorker editor-in-chief points out.
Trump Said King Charles Has Been a 'Friend of Mine for a Long Time'
Charles and Trump met formally for the first time during the president's first term, when he visited the late Queen Elizabeth II in the UK in 2019. The real estate mogul would later claim that he was the queen's "favorite president" of the 13 she met during her 70-year reign.
As king, Charles hosted the tycoon and his wife, Melania, at Windsor Castle in September 2025.
While aboard Air Force One en route to England, Trump boasted about "my friend" King Charles, saying, "He represents the country so well, such an elegant gentleman."
Prior to leaving on the trip, Trump gushed about the king, "He's been a friend of mine for a long time, and everybody respects him, and they love him."
Respectful Visits
The visit was a success, with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, also taking part in activities with the Trumps.
During his speech at the white tie and tiara state banquet, Charles boasted that the relationship between the UK and the U.S. "has been fortified through our shared endeavors and burnished by the deep affection between our people. Tested time and again, it has borne the weight of our common purpose and raised our ambition for a better world."
"So, in renewing our bond tonight, we do so with unshakeable trust in our friendship and in our shared commitment to independence and liberty," the monarch added to a beaming Trump.