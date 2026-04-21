REVEALED: What the King Really Thinks About Trump Ahead of State Visit — 'Charles Privately Despises His Presidential Host'

"Whatever the tensions, the palace also sees it as a pleasing opportunity both to blur the frayed transatlantic reality and to big up the monarch at home," Brown writes about the positives for the king's visit to the U.S.

In the aftermath of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being stripped of all royal titles, followed by his arrest in February, it is Charles' time to remind the public of the monarchy's value.

"It reminds the UK that, for all the recent familial catastrophe with Andrew, its head of state is one of the few people in public life who still know how to behave," Brown observes.

"In his stoic ability to adhere to first principles amidst the chaos, Charles is the one-man equivalent of the Artemis astronauts. As king, he has found a way to be statesmanlike yet human, regal yet authentic. He shared his cancer journey with the public, while still performing 533 royal engagements in a single year," the former New Yorker editor-in-chief points out.