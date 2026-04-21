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Home > Politics > Ted Danson

Bill Clinton and Secret Service Agents Grilled Ted Danson Over His 'Intentions' with Mary Steenburgen at White House

Photo of Bill Clinton, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton grilled Ted Danson over his intentions with then girlfriend Mary Steenburgen

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April 21 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Ted Danson has revealed former President Bill Clinton was not quite ready at first to offer cheers to the actor and his then-new girlfriend, Mary Steenburgen.

The star revealed the president grilled him on his "intentions" with the Parenthood actress during a trip to the White House.

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'The President Asked Me What My Intentions Were'

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bill clinton and mary steenburgen
Source: mega

Clinton and Steenburgen are old friends, and the president used his power to shake down Danson.

Danson, 78, thought he was in a good place early in his relationship with future wife Steenburgen, who decided to test his true feelings while visiting her longtime friends, Bill and Hillary Clinton.

While moderating a panel with the Clintons on Saturday at History Talks in Philadelphia, Danson decided to turn the tables on the former commander-in-chief, ribbing him about their early interaction.

"One of the first things (Steenburgen) did was take me to meet her dear friends in the White House," Danson said. "Bill – Mr. President – took me around the corner, and there were three Secret Service agents behind him, all of them looking at me.

"The president asked me what my intentions were."

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The former president wasn't worried about being 'fair'.

The Emmy winner then turned to Bill and asked, "My first question is to you, Mr. President: Do you think that was fair?"

A sly Bill took a moment to consider the question, then replied, "No, but it was effective. And I didn't think I had to be fair." He then let Danson off the hook, complimenting, "As it turned out, you became the best thing that ever happened to her."

Danson and Steenburgen met in 1993 while on the set of the movie Pontiac Moon. They married two years later, in October 1995, in a ceremony on Martha's Vineyard.

They have four kids and four grandkids between them.

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No End in Sight for Ted Danson and His Career

ted danson, mary steenburgen
Source: mega

Danson and Steenburgen were married in 1995.

As he approaches 80, Danson has no plans to slow down any time soon, as evidenced by his latest television role as a retired professor who goes undercover at a nursing home in the show A Man on the Inside.

"This is your life. You get to live right up until you don't live," he said in 2024. "It's your life. It's such a gift. Explore it and be excited about it. Yes, it hurts. Yes, it's sad. Yes, there's grief. Yes, there's all of that. But embrace it."

Danson initially thought he wasn't right for his latest role, but his wife set him straight.

"I'm married to Mary Steenburgen, so whenever I become self-deprecating, full of doubt, which I do on a regular basis, she lovingly goes, 'Snap out of it,' and kind of forces me out the door," he joked. "But part of acting is also always starting off at zero. It's a pretty good place to start any project."

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Ted Danson's Future Plans

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Source: mega

Danson plans to keep acting.

When he does slow down, it's usually to spend quality time with his family.

"Whenever we have the opportunity to sit down at a table with our extended family, our children and now their children, our grandchildren, it is heaven on earth," Danson shared. "There's not a better date in the world than having dinner with all of them.

"And so far they're willing to include us in their lives, which is a real blessing."

The blessings seem to continue for Danson, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

"I can't imagine retiring," the TV star said. "I really enjoy what I'm doing. I'm sure there'll be a time when I should gracefully bow out, but that ain't now.

"People think there's a shelf life to creativity and contributing to life. There isn't."

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