Bill Clinton and Secret Service Agents Grilled Ted Danson Over His 'Intentions' with Mary Steenburgen at White House

Danson, 78, thought he was in a good place early in his relationship with future wife Steenburgen, who decided to test his true feelings while visiting her longtime friends, Bill and Hillary Clinton.

While moderating a panel with the Clintons on Saturday at History Talks in Philadelphia, Danson decided to turn the tables on the former commander-in-chief, ribbing him about their early interaction.

"One of the first things (Steenburgen) did was take me to meet her dear friends in the White House," Danson said. "Bill – Mr. President – took me around the corner, and there were three Secret Service agents behind him, all of them looking at me.

"The president asked me what my intentions were."