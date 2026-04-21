'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper’s Husband Matt Kaplan Accused of 'Yelling' at Unwell Network Employees — As Her Feud with Alix Earle Heats Up
April 21 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET
Alex Cooper's husband, Matt Kaplan, has been accused of mistreating employees at the Unwell Network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a new report, Kaplan, 42, has "earned a reputation for frequently yelling at staff members" during his time running the day-to-day operations of his wife's Gen Z-focused production company.
Accusations Against Matt Kaplan
One witness allegedly saw the film producer berating and threatening staffers while working on Cooper's new show, Unwell Winter Games, according to a report from Bloomberg published on Monday, April 20.
The witness claimed Kaplan went so far as to say he'd keep them from getting future jobs in the industry Hollywood if they made mistakes, allegedly causing one of the employees to cry.
Kaplan's behavior had reportedly become so bad that some staffers even considered walking out in the middle of filming or live tours and others have reportedly filed complaints threatening to quit if changes weren't made.
Another source told the outlet that a production manager working on Cooper's live tour allegedly broke down and threatened to quit because of Kaplan's habit of shouting at employees.
Alex Cooper's Company Culture
Last year, Cooper, who launched Unwell in 2023, claimed that she had "so many conversations" with her husband about how to "help company culture" and create a "positive and safe" environment for employees during an interview with Marie Claire.
"We are trying to find the balance of infusing the intensity and the excitement of what we're building because I genuinely believe this is one of the coolest companies to work at right now," she continued. "Our biggest goal for this past year was really having a cohesive culture. But there's still work to do."
Inside Alex Cooper's Alleged Feud With Alix Earle
This latest twist comes as Cooper's apparent feud with social media influencer Alix Earle rages on. Earle was one of the members of talent in the early days of Unwell before leaving the company abruptly in February 2025, sparking rumors of a rift between the former pals.
This past month, the pair have been embroiled in a tense social media back-and-forth.
On April 13, Earle reposted a TikTok from TheBravoMom that compared Cooper to the "grim reaper," and implied that she took advantage of people when they were "vulnerable" and "broken down."
'Ego-Driven' Issues
Cooper responded to the TikTok directly as she encouraged Earle to "just say what you gotta say."
"There’s no NDA, and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?" she continued. "I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--t going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened and so do you. So talk."
While neither Cooper nor Earle has spilled all the details on their supposed falling out, according to a source, the Call Her Daddy podcaster's issues were "ego-driven."
"Alex began treating the relationship as if she ‘owned’ Alix, despite the fact that Alix had built a massive platform and success on her own," the source told Us Weekly. "Alex didn’t want Alix landing bigger deals than her, and if she did, she wanted to cash in on it. Everything was expected to revolve around Alex."