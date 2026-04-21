'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper’s Husband Matt Kaplan Accused of 'Yelling' at Unwell Network Employees — As Her Feud with Alix Earle Heats Up

One witness allegedly saw the film producer berating and threatening staffers while working on Cooper's new show, Unwell Winter Games, according to a report from Bloomberg published on Monday, April 20.

The witness claimed Kaplan went so far as to say he'd keep them from getting future jobs in the industry Hollywood if they made mistakes, allegedly causing one of the employees to cry.

Kaplan's behavior had reportedly become so bad that some staffers even considered walking out in the middle of filming or live tours and others have reportedly filed complaints threatening to quit if changes weren't made.

Another source told the outlet that a production manager working on Cooper's live tour allegedly broke down and threatened to quit because of Kaplan's habit of shouting at employees.