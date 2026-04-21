Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity News

'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper’s Husband Matt Kaplan Accused of 'Yelling' at Unwell Network Employees — As Her Feud with Alix Earle Heats Up

alex cooper husband matt kaplan accused yelling unwell network employees
Source: MEGA

April 21 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alex Cooper's husband, Matt Kaplan, has been accused of mistreating employees at the Unwell Network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a new report, Kaplan, 42, has "earned a reputation for frequently yelling at staff members" during his time running the day-to-day operations of his wife's Gen Z-focused production company.

Article continues below advertisement

Accusations Against Matt Kaplan

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Matt Kaplan was accused of yelling at Unwell staffers, according to a report.
Source: MEGA

Matt Kaplan was accused of yelling at Unwell staffers, according to a report.

One witness allegedly saw the film producer berating and threatening staffers while working on Cooper's new show, Unwell Winter Games, according to a report from Bloomberg published on Monday, April 20.

The witness claimed Kaplan went so far as to say he'd keep them from getting future jobs in the industry Hollywood if they made mistakes, allegedly causing one of the employees to cry.

Kaplan's behavior had reportedly become so bad that some staffers even considered walking out in the middle of filming or live tours and others have reportedly filed complaints threatening to quit if changes weren't made.

Another source told the outlet that a production manager working on Cooper's live tour allegedly broke down and threatened to quit because of Kaplan's habit of shouting at employees.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Cooper's Company Culture

Alex Cooper, who is the host of 'Call Her Daddy', and launched Unwell in 2023.
Source: @callherdaddy/Youtube

Alex Cooper, who is the host of 'Call Her Daddy', and launched Unwell in 2023.

Last year, Cooper, who launched Unwell in 2023, claimed that she had "so many conversations" with her husband about how to "help company culture" and create a "positive and safe" environment for employees during an interview with Marie Claire.

"We are trying to find the balance of infusing the intensity and the excitement of what we're building because I genuinely believe this is one of the coolest companies to work at right now," she continued. "Our biggest goal for this past year was really having a cohesive culture. But there's still work to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Alex Cooper's Alleged Feud With Alix Earle

Alix Earle and Alex Cooper have reportedly been feuding over the past year.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle and Alex Cooper have reportedly been feuding over the past year.

This latest twist comes as Cooper's apparent feud with social media influencer Alix Earle rages on. Earle was one of the members of talent in the early days of Unwell before leaving the company abruptly in February 2025, sparking rumors of a rift between the former pals.

This past month, the pair have been embroiled in a tense social media back-and-forth.

On April 13, Earle reposted a TikTok from TheBravoMom that compared Cooper to the "grim reaper," and implied that she took advantage of people when they were "vulnerable" and "broken down."

READ MORE ON NEWS
image of Terry Crews

Terry Crews' Porn Addiction Confession — 'America's Got Talent' Host Admits He Nearly Lost His Wife Rebecca Over His Twisted Obsession

Photo of Donald Trump, Condoms

That's a Wrap — Trump's Iran War Forces World's Largest Condom Maker to Increase Its Prices as CEO Says 'We Have No Choice'

'Ego-Driven' Issues

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A source claimed Alex Cooper expected everything to 'revolve around' her.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Alex Cooper expected everything to 'revolve around' her.

Cooper responded to the TikTok directly as she encouraged Earle to "just say what you gotta say."

"There’s no NDA, and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?" she continued. "I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--t going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened and so do you. So talk."

While neither Cooper nor Earle has spilled all the details on their supposed falling out, according to a source, the Call Her Daddy podcaster's issues were "ego-driven."

"Alex began treating the relationship as if she ‘owned’ Alix, despite the fact that Alix had built a massive platform and success on her own," the source told Us Weekly. "Alex didn’t want Alix landing bigger deals than her, and if she did, she wanted to cash in on it. Everything was expected to revolve around Alex."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.