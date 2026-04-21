Terry Crews' Porn Addiction Confession — 'America's Got Talent' Host Admits He Nearly Lost His Wife Rebecca Over His Twisted Obsession

Terry Crews has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life, revealing how a devastating personal setback ultimately pushed him to confront his porn addiction and change everything, RadarOnline.com can reveal. During a candid sit-down with Anas Bukhash on the #ABtalks podcast, the America's Got Talent host reflected on his years-long struggle, which he said began when he was just nine years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Terry Crews' Rock Bottom

Source: #ABtalks/YouTube The 'America's Got Talent' host said his struggles began at just nine years old.

Crews, 57, said everything shifted when his personal life began to unravel. "Well, first of all, when my wife [Rebecca] left..." he began. "I had never been to therapy. I actually went to a place, it was called Psychological Counseling Services, and they literally talked to me about what was going on."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: #ABtalks/YouTube Crews admitted losing his wife became the wake-up call that pushed him to seek help.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: #ABtalks/YouTube He said therapy helped him confront deeper issues behind his behavior.

While in that difficult place, Crews said a friend delivered a hard truth that stuck with him. "This is the thing: I had a friend who gave me the best advice ever," he recalled. "He said, 'Terry, I can't guarantee or promise you that you'll get your wife and family back, but you need to get better for yourself. And how are you gonna get better?'" The question forced a shift in perspective. "That was the question I had to ask," Crews said. "Because what happens is, you tend to blame others. "I could have blamed my wife... or you can blame it on your past. But what you're really doing is restating the problem – you just keep restating, you don't fix it." Instead, the White Chicks actor realized the responsibility was his alone. "Remember, every problem has a solution... but it's up to you to find it. It's not someone else's job," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Trapped in a Cycle of Shame

Source: mega The actor explained how shame kept him stuck in a destructive cycle for years.

Despite wanting to stop, Crews admitted he felt stuck in a pattern he couldn't break. "You also have to understand: I didn't want to watch pornography, but I did it. I was like, 'I don't want to do this anymore – I won't do it,' but I kept getting drawn back," he said, comparing the experience to other forms of addiction. "There are so many people – alcohol, drugs – they don't want to do them. But all of a sudden... they use it as a coping mechanism. You don't know how to deal with hard feelings... life gets too hard." Through therapy, Crews said he began uncovering deeper patterns tied to his upbringing. "The doctor – he didn't know me at all – asked, 'Is your mother religious?' I said yeah. He said, 'Is your dad an alcoholic?' I said yeah. It turns out those are often the first two things they find in people with this issue. I felt like he was reading my mail," Crews said. The biggest breakthrough, however, came when he began to understand the role of shame. "They started talking about shame – what shame does. Shame doesn't say you did something wrong. Shame says you are wrong... you are bad," he explained. "Now think about this – if shame says you are bad, and you have to cover it up, when you're done covering it up, you go back to bad. I thought I was just a bad man," Crews added.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Terry Crews' Breakthrough

Source: mega Crews ultimately rebuilt his life after changing how he viewed himself and his actions.