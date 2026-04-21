That's a Wrap — Trump's Iran War Forces World's Largest Condom Maker to Increase Its Prices as CEO Says 'We Have No Choice'
April 21 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The war in Iran has impacted the globe, and now it's made its way into the bedroom, as RadarOnline.com can reveal the world's largest condom maker has been forced to increase its prices.
Not only have people seen their gas prices go way up following President Trump's attack on Iran, but now condoms have taken a hit, especially the company Karex, which produces more than 5 billion condoms a year and supplies notable brands including Durex and Trojan
Condom Prices to Go Up
Karex, which also supplies condoms to Britain’s NHS and United Nations programs, could see its prices go up by as much as 30 percent due to rising costs in some of its key materials, including synthetic rubber and nitrile.
"The situation is definitely very fragile, prices are expensive," CEO Goh Miah Kiat explained. "We have no choice but to transfer the costs right now to the customers."
He continued: "We're seeing a lot more condoms actually sitting on vessels that have not arrived at their destination but are highly required."
The president is no stranger to seeing his name attached to condoms, as previous photos released from inside Jeffrey Epstein's lairs revealed "toys" and novelty items the sick pedophile provided for his famous guests.
Trump's Face Appears on Condoms
And one of the items featured a head-turning nod to Trump. In one image, a bowl of condoms with a caricature of Trump's face could be seen, including the accompanying text: "I'm HUUUUGE!"
Next to the bowl was a sign advertising "Trump condom $4.50."
At the time, critics went off, with one person asking, "Why did he have Trump-branded condoms?" It was even mentioned on Saturday Night Live, as Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, praised the items.
"They're 100 percent legit," Johnson's Trump confirmed. "I love those files. I'm in the files! I took a lot of great pictures."
The Gas Prices Drama Continues
Meanwhile, the war in Iran has also impacted gas prices in America and all around the world, as a source recently said, "Donald Trump is being blamed for soaring fuel rage cases, as what we are seeing now is frustration boiling over..."
The insider then noted figures compiled by Vars Technology, revealing a sharp escalation in aggressive behavior from customers toward gas station staff.
"The numbers are shocking, but they are dwarfed by what is being reported across the States, where fuel rage incidents are significantly higher and often more volatile, with staff facing far greater risks on the forecourts," the source explained.
After Energy Secretary Chris Wright suggested gas prices may not drop below $3 per gallon until next year, Trump wasn't having it, as he instead desperately tried to paint a more positive picture.
'He's Wrong'
"No, I think he's wrong on that. Totally wrong," the 79-year-old responded, and added gas prices will drop "as soon as this ends," referring to the Iran war.
Trump was more vague when asked the same question earlier this month, telling Fox Business he "hopes" prices drop before November's midterms.
He said: "I mean, I think so. It could be, it could be, or the same. Or maybe a little bit higher, but it should be around the same, I think this won't be that much longer."