Karex, which also supplies condoms to Britain’s NHS and United Nations programs, could see its prices go up by as much as 30 percent due to rising costs in some of its key materials, including synthetic rubber and nitrile.

"The situation is definitely very fragile, prices are expensive," CEO Goh Miah Kiat explained. "We ​have no choice but to transfer the costs right now to ⁠the customers."

He continued: "We're seeing a lot more condoms actually sitting on vessels that have not ⁠arrived ​at their destination but are highly required."

The president is no stranger to seeing his name attached to condoms, as previous photos released from inside Jeffrey Epstein's lairs revealed "toys" and novelty items the sick pedophile provided for his famous guests.