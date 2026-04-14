EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Blamed For Soaring 'Fuel Rage' Cases — As Iran War Price Hikes Send Gas Station Attacks 'Through the Roof'

Industry observers said the pattern reflects mounting pressure on consumers as global tensions drive up energy costs. While forecourt operators have limited control over pricing, they are often the most visible point of contact for frustrated drivers.

The cost to refuel a vehicle in the US is at its highest level in nearly three years, with the average national price of gas standing at $3.90 a gallon as of Friday, April 10. This increase has been driven by the rising global cost of oil in the wake of the US and Israel's bombing of Iran.

Garnett added: "Anyone working in the industry understands that forecourt operators are not profiteering or price gouging and instead are doing their best to minimize price rises for customers."

The surge in tensions at the pump comes amid broader controversy surrounding Trump's recent conduct. The president has sparked huge backlash after posting an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ.

Trump later deleted the image and defended his actions, telling reporters: "I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross. It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

He dismissed criticism as "fake news" and refused to apologize, even as the dispute drew in international figures including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pope Leo.