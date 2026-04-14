EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Blamed For Soaring 'Fuel Rage' Cases — As Iran War Price Hikes Send Gas Station Attacks 'Through the Roof'
April 14 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being blasted for a surge in so-called "fuel rage" incidents, with abuse at gas stations said to have gone "through the roof" as the warmongering president's Iran bombardment has left motorists at breaking point.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 79-year-old Republican has come under scrutiny as new data revealed a sharp escalation in aggressive behavior toward gas station staff following joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
Figures compiled by Vars Technology show incidents of abuse more than doubled in the UK alone in the first two weeks of March compared with the first two weeks of February, rising by 115 percent.
The spike coincided with steep increases in fuel costs, with the average tank of gasoline rising by £13.86 to £86.92 ($118) in Britain, while diesel jumped by £26.80 to £105.11 ($140) in the UK.
Experts Warn US 'Fuel Rage' Crisis Is Even Worse
A source familiar with the data said the incidents are the "tip of the iceberg" when compared to fuel rage incidents in the States.
They warned: "Donald Trump is being blamed for soaring fuel rage cases, as what we are seeing now is frustration boiling over – and while the figures are alarming in Britain of motorists going berserk at the pumps, industry sources say the situation in the United States is far worse."
A motor industry expert added: "The British numbers are shocking, but they are dwarfed by what is being reported across the States, where fuel rage incidents are significantly higher and often more volatile, with staff facing far greater risks on the forecourts."
Rising Costs Driving Behavior Shift, Not Theft
John Garnett, director of Vars Technology, said the figures reflected a troubling shift in public behavior rather than a rise in theft.
He said: "The rise in fuel prices has had a far bigger impact on the way people treat forecourt staff than it has on levels of fuel theft, which has only risen a small percentage on the sites we work with… these figures show the impact this is having on forecourt workers just trying to do their job."
The data indicates most incidents involved standalone episodes of verbal abuse or threatening conduct rather than organized criminality.
Cities including Bristol, Newcastle, and Leeds recorded the steepest increases, each seeing reported confrontations rise by more than 150 percent over the same period.
'I Make People A lot Better'
Industry observers said the pattern reflects mounting pressure on consumers as global tensions drive up energy costs. While forecourt operators have limited control over pricing, they are often the most visible point of contact for frustrated drivers.
The cost to refuel a vehicle in the US is at its highest level in nearly three years, with the average national price of gas standing at $3.90 a gallon as of Friday, April 10. This increase has been driven by the rising global cost of oil in the wake of the US and Israel's bombing of Iran.
Garnett added: "Anyone working in the industry understands that forecourt operators are not profiteering or price gouging and instead are doing their best to minimize price rises for customers."
The surge in tensions at the pump comes amid broader controversy surrounding Trump's recent conduct. The president has sparked huge backlash after posting an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ.
Trump later deleted the image and defended his actions, telling reporters: "I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with Red Cross. It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."
He dismissed criticism as "fake news" and refused to apologize, even as the dispute drew in international figures including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Pope Leo.