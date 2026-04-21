EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Devastating Heartbreak Revealed on What Would've Been Her 100th Birthday — 'She Wasn't Ready'

"She was devastated," one insider revealed about Philip's death on April 9, 2021. "Even at 95, even after everything she’d endured, she wasn’t ready. Not for that. Philip was the only man she ever loved."

The queen was still in bed when Philip passed away in his sleep.

"She had been up with him the night before," a former courtier revealed. "He was fading, and she knew it. But by morning, she hadn’t yet gotten out of bed when the news came — he was gone."

The late Duke of Edinburgh's health had been failing, causing him to spend 28 days in the hospital from mid-February through mid-March before he died. It was the longest the prince had ever spent hospitalized.