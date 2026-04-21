A further source suggested the plot reflects the heightened value placed on cultural memorabilia linked to iconic figures.

They said: "When you're dealing with pieces tied to someone of Diane's stature, there's always going to be a market beyond the auction room – and unfortunately, if they are ripped off, they often go into the hands of private collectors who just stash them away and they are never seen again in an exhibition or otherwise."

The Keaton family previously expressed gratitude for public support following her death.

In a statement, they said: "The Keaton family is very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11."

The upcoming sale of Keaton's prized possessions is being seen as both a tribute to her life and a dispersal of deeply personal artifacts.

Keaton rose to prominence in the 1970s through her roles in The Godfather films and her collaborations with Woody Allen, including her Oscar-winning performance in Annie Hall.

Her career spanned decades, encompassing films such as The First Wives Club, collaborations with director Nancy Meyers, the Book Club franchise and The Family Stone.

From her early-stage work to Hollywood stardom, she became known for her distinctive style, sharp comedic timing, and enduring influence on generations of performers.