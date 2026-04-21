EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton Heist Horror — Radar Goes Undercover to Reveal Vile Plot to Strip Beloved Actress' Estate of its Most Prized Possessions
April 21 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET
Diane Keaton has become the focus of a disturbing alleged plot targeting her estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Criminal groups are using encrypted chats on the dark web to try and orchestrate a heist aimed at high-value items set to go under the hammer following the late star's death.
Diane Keaton Legacy Honored Through Landmark Auction
The Oscar-winning actor, who died aged 79 at her Los Angeles home on October 11 from pneumonia, left behind a vast and carefully curated collection of art, fashion and memorabilia now scheduled for auction by Bonhams.
The sales, titled Diane Keaton: The Architecture of an Icon, will take place across New York City and Los Angeles in June, featuring pieces spanning Keaton's decades-long career.
The collection includes designer garments by Ralph Lauren and Thom Browne, original collages created by Keaton, and a rare copy of the original untitled script for Annie Hall, the 1977 film that earned her an Academy Award.
Family Tribute Highlights Creative Legacy
In a press statement accompanying the sale, Keaton's sister Dorrie Hall reflected on her legacy.
She said: "To speak of her is to speak of instinct, an unerring visual and creative intuition that guided her across decades of artistic exploration."
The auctions are expected to attract global interest from collectors and institutions, with multiple events scheduled both online and in person between May 31 and June 11.
Security Concerns Emerge Ahead of Auction Events
But alongside the anticipation, concerns have emerged over the security of the items.
A source familiar with the online heist plot said: "There has been chatter circulating on criminal channels planning a coordinated attempt to intercept or target pieces from the collection before or during the auction process. This needs to be treated seriously given the value and cultural significance of what's involved."
Insiders have indicated heightened security measures are now likely to be in place around Keaton's lots.
One industry figure said: "Whenever collections of this stature go to auction, there is always risk – but the suggestion of an organized plot circulating online adds a different dimension that should not be ignored."
Enduring Influence and Cultural Significance
A further source suggested the plot reflects the heightened value placed on cultural memorabilia linked to iconic figures.
They said: "When you're dealing with pieces tied to someone of Diane's stature, there's always going to be a market beyond the auction room – and unfortunately, if they are ripped off, they often go into the hands of private collectors who just stash them away and they are never seen again in an exhibition or otherwise."
The Keaton family previously expressed gratitude for public support following her death.
In a statement, they said: "The Keaton family is very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11."
The upcoming sale of Keaton's prized possessions is being seen as both a tribute to her life and a dispersal of deeply personal artifacts.
Keaton rose to prominence in the 1970s through her roles in The Godfather films and her collaborations with Woody Allen, including her Oscar-winning performance in Annie Hall.
Her career spanned decades, encompassing films such as The First Wives Club, collaborations with director Nancy Meyers, the Book Club franchise and The Family Stone.
From her early-stage work to Hollywood stardom, she became known for her distinctive style, sharp comedic timing, and enduring influence on generations of performers.