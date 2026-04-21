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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Case Twist — Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Why Family Members Should Be 'Upset' Over DNA Evidence Bombshell

image of Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie remains missing nearly three months after vanishing from her Tucson home.

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April 21 2026, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

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Nearly three months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in Tucson, Arizona, a new development in the case is raising more questions than answers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Recent reports revealed that a DNA sample tied to the investigation has now been transferred to the FBI for advanced analysis. Still, the revelation has sparked criticism over how the evidence was handled in the first place.

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DNA Evidence Raises Eyebrows

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image of DNA evidence in the case was transferred to the FBI after weeks at a private lab.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

DNA evidence in the case was transferred to the FBI after weeks at a private lab.

Authorities confirmed that the FBI is now testing a key DNA sample using what was described as "advanced technology" in an effort to identify a potential suspect.

However, officials were quick to clarify that the DNA itself is not new.

"There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case," an FBI official told ABC News. "The FBI requested this material over two months ago. The Pima County Sheriff's Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing."

The delayed transfer has now become a focal point in the investigation.

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Former FBI Agent Slams Handling of Evidence

image of Officials said the sample was not new but had been delayed in reaching the FBI.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Officials said the sample was not new but had been delayed in reaching the FBI.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer didn't hold back when weighing in on the development, questioning why the sample wasn't sent to the FBI from the start.

"The fact that they're saying the FBI has this advanced technology — they would've always had it," she said. "So that should really irk everyone that the sample didn't go there."

Coffindaffer acknowledged that the initial reasoning for sending the evidence to a private lab may have made sense at the time.

"It was based on them having the profiles established and all that... this being imminent in terms of time and urgency," she explained. "That made a lot of sense, to be honest."

But her stance shifted sharply once the "advanced technology" explanation surfaced.

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'That Should Really Have the Family Upset'

image of An ex-FBI agent questioned why the evidence wasn't sent to the bureau sooner.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

An ex-FBI agent questioned why the evidence wasn't sent to the bureau sooner.

Coffindaffer argued that the latest revelation contradicts the original reasoning for how the DNA was handled, and said the Guthrie family has reason to be frustrated.

"But knowing that they had that technology, that should really have the Guthrie family and anybody who cares about justice for Nancy Guthrie upset," she said. "Because that is not tracking at all."

Meanwhile, the Pima County Sheriff's Department pushed back on the idea that the development signals a major shift in the case.

"PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation," the department said in a statement. "This is not new information... DNA analysis remains ongoing."

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image of She said the handling of the DNA could frustrate those seeking answers.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

She said the handling of the DNA could frustrate those seeking answers.

Despite renewed attention on the DNA evidence, answers may not come quickly.

Coffindaffer warned that results from the FBI's analysis could still take months, prolonging the already agonizing wait for clarity in Guthrie's disappearance.

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