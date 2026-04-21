Nancy Guthrie Case Twist — Ex-FBI Agent Reveals Why Family Members Should Be 'Upset' Over DNA Evidence Bombshell

Authorities confirmed that the FBI is now testing a key DNA sample using what was described as "advanced technology" in an effort to identify a potential suspect.

However, officials were quick to clarify that the DNA itself is not new.

"There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case," an FBI official told ABC News. "The FBI requested this material over two months ago. The Pima County Sheriff's Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing."

The delayed transfer has now become a focal point in the investigation.