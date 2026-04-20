Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Chris Nanos Urged to Accept Help from Volunteer Rescue Group — As He's Accused of Botching Investigation into Missing Elderly Woman

Savannah Guthrie's mom has been missing since early February, and the hope of finding her fades with each passing day. That's why the members of the United Cajun Navy are so frustrated.

"I don't think there would be any harm," Josh Gill, an incident commander at UCN who was on the ground in Tucson, Arizona, in February, told Fox News. "I think it would be one step closer to providing some closure not just to the family or the community, but to the nation."

The group has submitted a detailed 41-page plan to Sheriff Nanos and is awaiting his official OK to join the search. Now they have teamed up with an independent journalist to pressure Nanos to answer them.

"We understand that the Pima County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation into this critical case," Cherise "Pebbles" Wilson posted as part of a Change.org petition.

"However, we are gravely concerned by reports indicating that your department has not yet approved or responded to the comprehensive 41-page operational plan submitted by the United Cajun Navy (UCN)."