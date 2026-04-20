Nancy Guthrie Sheriff Chris Nanos Urged to Accept Help from Volunteer Rescue Group — As He's Accused of Botching Investigation into Missing Elderly Woman
April 20 2026, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
A volunteer disaster response organization credited with rescuing thousands of people during Hurricane Katrina and other natural disasters wants to help in the search for Nancy Guthrie, RadarOnline.com has learned.
But embattled and highly criticized local sheriff Chris Nanos is seemingly brushing them off, and members of the group want to know why.
'I Don't Think There Would Be Any Harm'
Savannah Guthrie's mom has been missing since early February, and the hope of finding her fades with each passing day. That's why the members of the United Cajun Navy are so frustrated.
"I don't think there would be any harm," Josh Gill, an incident commander at UCN who was on the ground in Tucson, Arizona, in February, told Fox News. "I think it would be one step closer to providing some closure not just to the family or the community, but to the nation."
The group has submitted a detailed 41-page plan to Sheriff Nanos and is awaiting his official OK to join the search. Now they have teamed up with an independent journalist to pressure Nanos to answer them.
"We understand that the Pima County Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation into this critical case," Cherise "Pebbles" Wilson posted as part of a Change.org petition.
"However, we are gravely concerned by reports indicating that your department has not yet approved or responded to the comprehensive 41-page operational plan submitted by the United Cajun Navy (UCN)."
Ready and Willing to Help
Group leaders have pledged to "deploy significant resources, including dozens of specialized K-9 units and advanced drone technology," to help the search for Nancy.
"While we respect the need to maintain the integrity of an ongoing investigation, the refusal to integrate additional, specialized resources from experienced volunteer organizations like the United Cajun Navy is causing considerable public concern," Wilson wrote.
"The United Cajun Navy's proposal outlines a detailed strategy that could significantly enhance the search parameters and increase the likelihood of locating Ms. Guthrie. Their expertise and specialized equipment offer a unique and valuable complement to existing efforts. We urge you to reconsider your position and promptly approve the United Cajun Navy's operational plan."
Sheriff Chris Nanos in Hot Water Over Investigation
However, Nanos has not yet acknowledged the help, only adding to tension with the sheriff, who has been repeatedly slammed over the handling of Nancy's abduction.
Critics blasted Nanos for allegedly releasing the crime scene far too quickly, allowing reporters to stroll up to the front door within 48 hours, where chilling blood stains were still visible on the porch.
He also gave conflicting information during news conferences and interviews with reporters.
The sheriff was accused of sparking a behind-the-scenes "turf war" with the FBI, reportedly sending key evidence, including crucial DNA, to a private Florida lab his department was contracted with, effectively sidelining the bureau’s elite Quantico facility.
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'Lots of Embarrassment' Among Deputies
Morale among local law enforcement has also been "extremely low" as the investigation drags on with no suspects or major leads, and calls are growing for Nanos to resign.
"This is the lowest I've seen it. There’s a lot of embarrassment," an insider familiar with the department noted. "Especially with the news, kind of, conversations that they’ve had with Nanos, his interaction with the media."
"I would say that he ruined a great department," the insider added. "It’s savable if he steps aside."