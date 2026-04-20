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Home > News > Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson's Cousin Reveals Real Reason Why Former Duchess Went Into Hiding Just Days After She Resurfaced in Austria —'The Real Villain In All This Is Jeffrey Epstein'

image of Ferguson was recently spotted in Austria after spending months out of the public eye.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson's cousins have opened up about the reason why the ex-Duchess has gone to ground.

April 20 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson's family has broken their silence on the former Duchess going to ground after becoming embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Ferguson's cousin has opened up about why she chose to hide away rather than confront allegations publicly after resurfacing at an Austrian health clinic in recent days.

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'She Wants To Protect her Children'

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image of He also dismissed questions about Sarah Ferguson.
Source: mega

Ferguson's cousin says the ex-Duchess just wanted to protect her two daughters and grandchildren.

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Martin Barrantes, a cousin by marriage, suggested that Ferguson's decision to vanish from public life stems from her determination to protect daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 36.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said: "I have spoken to her (and) can tell you that she just wants to protect her children and her grandchildren."

His younger brother Raphael echoed this sentiment: "She loves her children more than anything and will do anything for them."

Ferguson was photographed this week outside a high-end wellness retreat in Austria, where she has been staying.

The luxury ski resort costs a reported $2,700 per night.

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'She Is A Valued Member Of Our Family'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Martin Barrantes was keen to point out who he thinks the real villain is.

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The images released late last week marked the first time the 66-year-old had been seen since September, having last stepped out at the christening of her youngest grandchild.

Barrantes revealed he reached out to Ferguson approximately three months ago to offer his support during what he described as a challenging period connected to the Epstein Files.

He said: "Sarah is going through a difficult moment, and I wanted to send her our support, she is a valued member of our family."

Despite the turmoil surrounding her, Barrantes noted that Ferguson appeared to be coping well with the situation.

He added that while he has not met Ferguson face-to-face for four or five years, she and her sister remain cherished members of the family.

Both Barrantes brothers came to Ferguson's defence.

"What people need to remember is that the real villain in all this is Epstein," Martin Barrantes stated.

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'She Was Foolish To Trust Epstein'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: Mega

Ferguson's cousin also said the ex-Duchess was wrong to grow close to Epstein.

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He continued: "Sarah was perhaps foolish to trust him and take such confidence from him, and I am sure she regrets that now."

Raphael Barrantes added: "She was led on by him, but he was the criminal in all this, people have to remember that Sarah didn't do anything wrong."

Ferguson, the ex-wife of Andrew Windsor, appeared to describe Epstein, a convicted sex offender, as her "supreme friend" and "the brother I have always wished for” in emails released in the Epstein files.

Ferguson said in 2011 regarding her links to Jeffrey Epstein: "I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf.

"I am just so contrite, I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: Mega

Andrew Windsor is said to have secretly helped out his ex-wife Ferguson escape to Austria.

Austria is a familiar place for Ferguson, as she stayed at the MAYRLIFE Clinic there after she was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma in 2024. She stayed at the resort for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the royal also previously took refuge at the $17,600-a-day Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich, Switzerland, arriving after Christmas 2025 and leaving at the end of January 2026.

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