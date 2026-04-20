Sarah Ferguson's Cousin Reveals Real Reason Why Former Duchess Went Into Hiding Just Days After She Resurfaced in Austria —'The Real Villain In All This Is Jeffrey Epstein'

The images released late last week marked the first time the 66-year-old had been seen since September, having last stepped out at the christening of her youngest grandchild.

Barrantes revealed he reached out to Ferguson approximately three months ago to offer his support during what he described as a challenging period connected to the Epstein Files.

He said: "Sarah is going through a difficult moment, and I wanted to send her our support, she is a valued member of our family."

Despite the turmoil surrounding her, Barrantes noted that Ferguson appeared to be coping well with the situation.

He added that while he has not met Ferguson face-to-face for four or five years, she and her sister remain cherished members of the family.

Both Barrantes brothers came to Ferguson's defence.

"What people need to remember is that the real villain in all this is Epstein," Martin Barrantes stated.