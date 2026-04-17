EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Secret Smuggling' of Sarah Ferguson Into New Home Before She Fled to Alps 'Left Senior Royals Sickened'

Another source added: "There has been a very deliberate and coordinated effort to obscure her movements, almost like a trail has been intentionally muddied so that anyone trying to track where she is ends up chasing the wrong leads. It is not something that has happened by accident – it feels carefully managed.

"Access to the truth of where she is staying appears to be tightly controlled, with only a small, trusted circle aware of her exact whereabouts at any given time. That level of secrecy suggests a strong determination to remain hidden for as long as possible."

Before Ferguson was photographed on Friday, Radar reported she had been hiding out at luxury resorts like the one she's holed up in in the Alps.

Insiders also said she had been "sofa-surfing" at her remaining rich friends' homes, including the LA pad owned by Priscilla Presley.

Pressure on Ferguson has increased as US authorities seek testimony regarding her past associations with Epstein.

An insider said: "There is a widespread expectation that, sooner or later, Sarah will have to confront these questions head-on and provide some form of explanation, but at the moment she seems either reluctant or not in a position to engage with them publicly.

"With every passing day that she chooses not to speak to authorities about Epstein, the scrutiny intensifies, and the pressure continues to build. There is an increasing feeling that this is not something that can be sidestepped forever, and that a moment of reckoning is gradually becoming unavoidable."