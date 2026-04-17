EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Secret Smuggling' of Sarah Ferguson Into New Home Before She Fled to Alps 'Left Senior Royals Sickened'
April 17 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson is said to have sparked outrage among senior royals after being secretly moved into her ex-husband Andrew Windsor's temporary new home, RadarOnline.com can reveal, before secretly fleeing to the Austrian Alps amid the shamed pair's ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, was photographed on Friday, April 17, at a secluded luxury ski resort in Austria after more than 200 days out of public view.
The mother-of-two, previously based at Royal Lodge in Windsor with Andrew, is said to have quietly been "smuggled" into his temporary royal residence after the pair were booted from the luxury home before she left the UK altogether.
Her absence follows mounting pressure from US lawmakers calling on her to testify over her and Andrew's long-standing links to pedophile s-- trafficker Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.
Andrew, 66, was arrested in February in connection with his own ties to Epstein.
Royal Left 'Sickened' Over Sarah Ferguson Claims
Sources claim the manner of Ferguson's departure has unsettled members of the royal family.
One insider said: "The way Andrew handled Sarah's move, effectively arranging for her to be relocated with him under the radar by literally smuggling her into his residence under the cover of night in a car before she disappeared abroad to the Alps, has left senior royals deeply uncomfortable and, in some cases, genuinely sickened."
A palace aide added, "There is a rumor Andrew had Sarah smuggled into his temporary home after he left the Royal Lodge, before she fled Britain. "It was done to avoid scrutiny on her at a critical moment, but the clandestine nature of the move has only heightened tensions within the royal family."
Luxury Alpine Hideout Fuels Secrecy Speculation
Ferguson has been staying in a high-end chalet costing nearly $3,000-per-night.
A source familiar with her movements said, "Sarah has very consciously positioned herself in a place where she can effectively disappear from public view, and it seems every aspect of how she is living day to day has been carefully considered to minimize any chance of being spotted while the situation around her continues to escalate.
"There is an unmistakable strategy at play to keep a low profile for as long as possible, especially as the pressure builds for her to address questions about her past associations. The more those calls intensify, the more determined she appears to remain out of sight and avoid stepping into the spotlight."
Pressure Mounts as Calls for Testimony Grow
Another source added: "There has been a very deliberate and coordinated effort to obscure her movements, almost like a trail has been intentionally muddied so that anyone trying to track where she is ends up chasing the wrong leads. It is not something that has happened by accident – it feels carefully managed.
"Access to the truth of where she is staying appears to be tightly controlled, with only a small, trusted circle aware of her exact whereabouts at any given time. That level of secrecy suggests a strong determination to remain hidden for as long as possible."
Before Ferguson was photographed on Friday, Radar reported she had been hiding out at luxury resorts like the one she's holed up in in the Alps.
Insiders also said she had been "sofa-surfing" at her remaining rich friends' homes, including the LA pad owned by Priscilla Presley.
Pressure on Ferguson has increased as US authorities seek testimony regarding her past associations with Epstein.
An insider said: "There is a widespread expectation that, sooner or later, Sarah will have to confront these questions head-on and provide some form of explanation, but at the moment she seems either reluctant or not in a position to engage with them publicly.
"With every passing day that she chooses not to speak to authorities about Epstein, the scrutiny intensifies, and the pressure continues to build. There is an increasing feeling that this is not something that can be sidestepped forever, and that a moment of reckoning is gradually becoming unavoidable."