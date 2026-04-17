EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa at Center of 'Petty Property War' That Has Left Her Future Queen Sibling 'In Absolute Despair'

West Berkshire council has since designated Mill Lane as a public right of way following an application by the Ramblers' Association, which argued it had been used freely for more than two decades.

The matter is now set to be reviewed at a Planning Inspectorate hearing next month.

Residents have also pointed to the approach of the estate's previous owner, the late designer Terence Conran, who died aged 88 in 2020 and is said to have allowed continued access to the route.

One local source said: "When the estate was under its previous owner, there was a feeling that things were more relaxed and accommodating – people and the land seemed to coexist without issue, and access was not treated as a point of conflict. Now, by contrast, it feels like a firm boundary has been imposed, and that shift in attitude has really unsettled many within the village who had grown used to a more open approach."

Parish council discussions have revealed mixed historical use of the lane, with some residents recalling longstanding access while others said signage had previously indicated it was private.

Despite this, the council has voted to support the designation of the route as a right of way, reflecting growing unease within the community.

Sources close to the situation said the dispute has become increasingly personal.

One insider said: "As the situation drags on, both sides seem to be digging in further rather than moving toward any kind of compromise. Positions are hardening, emotions are running higher, and what started as a local disagreement is increasingly playing out in a very public and charged way."