EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Royals at War! How Carnage is Breaking Out Inside Palace Over Harry, Meghan and Shamed Andrew Windsor

Princess Kate vs. Duchess Meghan

Duchess Meghan is planning her UK reinvasion – she and Prince Harry are expected to visit this summer – and she's already planning her looks, sources said. She's determined to outshine Kate [Middleton] and will spend whatever it takes to make it happen, an insider said.

"Meghan is meticulous when it comes to picking out her wardrobe at the best of times, but now that she's gearing up for this trip, it has become all-consuming. She's going to need all the protection she can get when she goes back to the UK, and she really does view being well-dressed as her suit of armor."

Middleton isn't quaking in her designer boots. "She doesn't view Meghan as a threat. She's more of a nuisance. Kate knows that in the end, Meghan will do herself in. She always does."