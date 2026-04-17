Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Adele
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Adele Banking on Box Office Bang — But Friends Fear Big-Headed Star is Rolling in Too Deep With Movie Plans

adele box office success movie plans
Source: MEGA

Adele eyes box office success with movie plans as friends fear the star is getting in too deep.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 17 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Overconfident Adele's hotly anticipated acting debut in the big-screen adaptation of Anne Rice's Cry to Heaven is set to premiere this fall, but pals are urging her and fiancé Rich Paul to lower their way-too-high expectations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They believe they can replicate what Lady Gaga has managed to pull off in the last few years, transforming herself into a viable Hollywood leading lady while losing not one iota of the mystique that powers her recording and live performing career," said an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Adele Eyes Hollywood Move for Profit

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Adele and Rich Paul view her acting debut in 'Cry to Heaven' as a strategic business move.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

An insider said Adele and Rich Paul view her acting debut in 'Cry to Heaven' as a strategic business move.

Article continues below advertisement

"But Adele getting into movies in a big way isn't some noble artistic quest – it's a business decision," said the insider, who added that the Rolling in the Deep songbird, 37, and Paul, a 45-year-old sports superagent, have been plotting the move for several years.

Adele announced she was temporarily stepping back from her music career after her two-year Las Vegas residency ended in November 2024.

"I don't have any plans for new music, at all," she said at the time. "I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while." The Hello singer has lain low ever since.

Article continues below advertisement
Tom Ford is directing 'Cry to Heaven,' marking another film project after his transition from Gucci designer to filmmaker.
Source: GoldStar Media / MEGA

Tom Ford is directing 'Cry to Heaven,' marking another film project after his transition from Gucci designer to filmmaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Cry to Heaven is being directed by Tom Ford, who also made a dramatic career change, from fashion designer for Gucci to award-winning director of films, including A Single Man.

The movie, which is set in 18th-century Italy and costars Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is about two boys who are castrated to ensure they retain their perfect soprano voices as adults.

Article continues below advertisement

Adele Risks Reputation on Film Debut

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
main pic celine dion

EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion's Scary Comeback Plans — Fears Encore May Be Too Soon for Crippled Songbird

Radar debunks myths about Judy Garland, examining altered looks, alcoholism claims, and early stardom.

EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Judy Garland — Radar Debunks 10 Myths About Child Star From 'Altered Looks' to 'Alcoholism'

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Adele is aiming to follow Lady Gaga's path in Hollywood with her upcoming role in 'Cry to Heaven.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sources said Adele is aiming to follow Lady Gaga's path in Hollywood with her upcoming role in 'Cry to Heaven.'

"Time will tell if Adele's acting skills are up to the challenge," said the insider. "This movie is a crap shoot, but she has Rich in her corner, and she has her famous confidence to help her power through the process."

Despite the possibility that the movie could be a debacle like the Mariah Carey vehicle Glitter, Adele is willing to risk her reputation on her big-screen debut being a big success, said the source.

"That alone wins her points and sets her apart from the other pop divas she competes with," shared the source.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.