EXCLUSIVE: Adele Banking on Box Office Bang — But Friends Fear Big-Headed Star is Rolling in Too Deep With Movie Plans

"But Adele getting into movies in a big way isn't some noble artistic quest – it's a business decision," said the insider, who added that the Rolling in the Deep songbird, 37, and Paul, a 45-year-old sports superagent, have been plotting the move for several years.

Adele announced she was temporarily stepping back from her music career after her two-year Las Vegas residency ended in November 2024.

"I don't have any plans for new music, at all," she said at the time. "I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while." The Hello singer has lain low ever since.