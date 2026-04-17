Stormy Daniels Looks Completely Unrecognizable in Rare Public Appearance — After Former Porn Star's $130K 'Hush Money' Payment Got Trump Convicted

Daniels was spotted out and about in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 16, marking a dramatic reemergence of the once headline-dominating figure.

Stormy Daniels looked unrecognizable in new photos marking a rare public appearance years after she first made headlines in the explosive “ hush money ” scandal involving Donald Trump , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Daniels was sporting bold new arm tattoos heading to her event in Atlanta.

The Playboy Playmate, 47, was photographed arriving at Atlanta's Avon Theater for An Evening of Storytelling & Comedy with Stormy Daniels.

It was billed as "An evening of candid, comedic storytelling followed by a live Q&A with the audience," where Daniels would be dishing all about her life, from her career to her scandals.

"It’s everything you want to know…and some things you may wish you didn't," the promo for the evening read, as ticket prices started at $36. Daniels is performing in a series of smaller venues ahead of launching a theater tour.