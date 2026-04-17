Stormy Daniels Looks Completely Unrecognizable in Rare Public Appearance — After Former Porn Star's $130K 'Hush Money' Payment Got Trump Convicted
April 17 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Stormy Daniels looked unrecognizable in new photos marking a rare public appearance years after she first made headlines in the explosive “hush money” scandal involving Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Daniels was spotted out and about in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 16, marking a dramatic reemergence of the once headline-dominating figure.
Stormy Daniels New Career After Life in Adult Entertainment
The Playboy Playmate, 47, was photographed arriving at Atlanta's Avon Theater for An Evening of Storytelling & Comedy with Stormy Daniels.
It was billed as "An evening of candid, comedic storytelling followed by a live Q&A with the audience," where Daniels would be dishing all about her life, from her career to her scandals.
"It’s everything you want to know…and some things you may wish you didn't," the promo for the evening read, as ticket prices started at $36. Daniels is performing in a series of smaller venues ahead of launching a theater tour.
Stormy Daniels' Unrecognizable Look Revealed
Daniels arrived at the venue hair and makeup ready, her blonde locks styled in wavy curls, and it appeared a makeup artist had already done their work on her face.
The Operation Desert Stormy star wore a black sleeveless tank top that showed off what appeared to be newer arm sleeve tattoos. She paired it with gray cargo pants in the comfy streetwear look ahead of her show.
Daniels accessorized with a lightning bolt pendant around her neck and several bracelets on her left wrist.
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Daniels built a long career in the adult film industry during the early-to-mid 2000s, both starring in and directing, and appeared in more than 150 films.
The former stripper claimed she and Trump had a bedroom romp at a Lake Tahoe resort in 2006 after meeting at a golf tournament. It was a story she initially told to a tabloid in 2011, but the interview wasn't published.
Just ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, allegedly paid Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the tryst.
The Wall Street Journal broke the story on the alleged "hush money" payment in 2018, while Trump has vehemently denied ever having an intimate encounter with Daniels.
Daniels has described the encounter in detail, both in her 2018 memoir Full Disclosure and in her 2024 testimony at Trump's 2024 "hush money" trial in New York City.
Stormy Daniels Described Donald Trump's Private Parts
Daniels didn’t hold back in court when recalling her alleged encounter with Trump, describing it as "bad" and "short," while also taking a swipe at the former reality star's manhood as "smaller than average."
She claimed the pair had s-- in the "missionary position," admitting she "stared at the ceiling, trying to think about anything other than what was happening."
Despite her harsh assessment, Daniels has consistently maintained the encounter was consensual and not "criminal" – though she said she felt an "imbalance of power," noting Trump had a bodyguard stationed outside the door at the time.
A jury ultimately found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records when his trial concluded in May 2024. It made the real estate mogul the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime, but it didn't hinder his momentum with MAGA. Trump won his second term in office in November 2024 and was given a conditional discharge by his judge two months later, allowing him to return to the White House.