EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth 'Robbed of Dying Wish by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle'
April 17 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II is said to have been left heartbroken in her final weeks after a cherished wish to gather her great-grandchildren at Balmoral was not fully realized – with sources telling RadarOnline.com the absence of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle deprived her of a final family moment.
The late monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022 at Balmoral Castle after a record 70-year reign, had hoped to bring together her extended family during the summer before her death, sources said.
Queen Elizabeth's Final Wish Unfulfilled by Sussexes
According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, writing in his book Queen Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, Elizabeth was intent on creating lasting memories with her great-grandchildren, including Prince George, now 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, Prince Louis, seven, as well as Harry and Markle's kids Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.
The invitation extended across the royal family – despite Harry and Meghan stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
Sources said the situation surrounding the gathering has since been viewed with regret in royal circles.
One insider said: "The Queen's final wish to have all her great-grandchildren together was not fulfilled in the way she had hoped, and that has left a lingering sadness among those who knew how much it meant to her."
Lingering Sadness Over Missed Great-Grandchild Reunion
The absence of Harry and Meghan's children at such a significant moment has been interpreted by some as a missed opportunity that cannot be undone, and led to the Queen basically being robbed of what turned out to be one of her dying wishes.
Hardman writes in his book: "The Queen wanted all the great-grandchildren to come up to Balmoral at some point over that summer (in 2022), even if the Sussexes might not be able to make it."
A family friend told Hardman: "(Elizabeth) wanted to make sure that they all had a really happy memory of her."
The Wales family – Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44 – did spend time at Balmoral in the summer of 2022 with their children.
Balmoral Summer Memories Exclude Sussex Children
Other great-grandchildren, including Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi and August Brooksbank were also part of the wider family group during that period.
However, Harry and Markle, who had brought their children to the UK earlier in June 2022, are not believed to have traveled to Balmoral.
Their absence has been the subject of competing narratives, with some accounts suggesting logistical or personal reasons.
In her final months, Elizabeth scaled back public duties, missing several key events including her Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving and the Epsom Derby.
Nevertheless, she continued to carry out engagements, including a privy council meeting and, just days before her death, appointed Liz Truss as Britain's prime minister.
Final Moments and Bravery in Quiet Remission
An official recalled her condition during that time, telling Hardman: "She was so brave. You could tell she was having a lot of treatment from the bruising on her hands where the cannula had gone in. Her hands seemed permanently bruised."
Her final moments were recorded by her private secretary, Edward Young, who noted Elizabeth died in her sleep after slipping away from "old age" and claiming she "wouldn't have been aware of anything" and wasn't in "pain."
Harry and Markle have recently been on a tour of Australia without their children, which has been heavily criticized as a "faux royal tour."