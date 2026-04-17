EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth 'Robbed of Dying Wish by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle'

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, writing in his book Queen Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, Elizabeth was intent on creating lasting memories with her great-grandchildren, including Prince George, now 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, Prince Louis, seven, as well as Harry and Markle's kids Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

The invitation extended across the royal family – despite Harry and Meghan stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Sources said the situation surrounding the gathering has since been viewed with regret in royal circles.

One insider said: "The Queen's final wish to have all her great-grandchildren together was not fulfilled in the way she had hoped, and that has left a lingering sadness among those who knew how much it meant to her."